Second person dies at Glastonbury as body found in tent during festival clean-up

A second person has been found dead at Glastonbury. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A member of Glastonbury Festival's crew has been pronounced dead on the site after being found unresponsive in his tent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called after the man, who was in his 40s, was found in The Park on the Pilton site at around 2.20pm on Tuesday.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said on Thursday: “Sadly, the man, a member of the festival’s crew, was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

It comes after another man in his 40s died in a "medical incident" in the early hours of Sunday.

Read more: 'Everyone believed we may lose her': Madonna's family speak out after she's rushed to hospital with 'serious' infection

Read more: Miranda Sings comedian Colleen Ballinger denies grooming allegations in ukulele song

Emergency services attended the incident, which happened on a footpath known as the old railway line, shortly before 4am.

A police spokesman confirmed the man died at the scene and his death was not being treated as suspicious.

The festival came to an end of Monday but crews remain on site to clean up.

More than 200,000 people attended the event this year, with headliners including Arctic Monkeys and Gun N' Roses.

Elton John also headlined a show, marking his last ever UK performance before he retires from touring at the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.