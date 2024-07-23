Breaking News

Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle resigns ten days after failed Trump assassination

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

The Director of the United States Secret Service has resigned less than two weeks after a failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kimberly Cheatle faced a grilling in Congress yesterday, where she admitted the roof where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump had been identified as a risk.

Ms Cheatle has come under increasing pressure from politicians on both sides of American politics to resign after the failed attempt on Trump's life.

"We failed. As the director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse," Kimberly Cheatle said in testimony before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee yesterday.

"The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13th is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades," Ms Cheatle added.

Confirming her resignation, Chairman Comer of the Oversight Committee said: “The Oversight Committee’s hearing resulted in Director Cheatle’s resignation and there will be more accountability to come.

“The Secret Service has a no-fail mission yet it failed historically on Director Cheatle’s watch.

“At yesterday’s Oversight Committee hearing, Director Cheatle instilled no confidence that she has the ability to ensure the Secret Service can meet its protective mission.

“Egregious security failures leading up to and at the Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally resulted in the assassination attempt of President Trump, the murder of an innocent victim, and harm to others in the crowd.

“While Director Cheatle’s resignation is a step toward accountability, we need a full review of how these security failures happened so that we can prevent them going forward.

“We will continue our oversight of the Secret Service in support of the House Task Force to deliver transparency, accountability, and solutions to ensure this never happens again.”

Ms Cheatle is believed to have accepted “full responsibility” for the lapse in an email to staff.

"I take full responsibility for the security lapse," she wrote.

"In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director."

More Follows...