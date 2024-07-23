Breaking News

Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle resigns ten days after failed Trump assassination

23 July 2024, 15:36 | Updated: 23 July 2024, 15:54

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

The Director of the United States Secret Service has resigned less than two weeks after a failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kimberly Cheatle faced a grilling in Congress yesterday, where she admitted the roof where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump had been identified as a risk.

Ms Cheatle has come under increasing pressure from politicians on both sides of American politics to resign after the failed attempt on Trump's life.

"We failed. As the director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse," Kimberly Cheatle said in testimony before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee yesterday.

"The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13th is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades," Ms Cheatle added.

Confirming her resignation, Chairman Comer of the Oversight Committee said: “The Oversight Committee’s hearing resulted in Director Cheatle’s resignation and there will be more accountability to come.

“The Secret Service has a no-fail mission yet it failed historically on Director Cheatle’s watch.

“At yesterday’s Oversight Committee hearing, Director Cheatle instilled no confidence that she has the ability to ensure the Secret Service can meet its protective mission.

“Egregious security failures leading up to and at the Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally resulted in the assassination attempt of President Trump, the murder of an innocent victim, and harm to others in the crowd.

“While Director Cheatle’s resignation is a step toward accountability, we need a full review of how these security failures happened so that we can prevent them going forward.

“We will continue our oversight of the Secret Service in support of the House Task Force to deliver transparency, accountability, and solutions to ensure this never happens again.”

Ms Cheatle is believed to have accepted “full responsibility” for the lapse in an email to staff.

"I take full responsibility for the security lapse," she wrote.

"In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director."

More Follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian pulls out of Paris games after 'error of judgement'

Head shot of a woman speaking into a microphone

Secret Service director resigns after Donald Trump assassination attempt

An Australian woman claims she was raped by five men in Paris

Australian woman 'raped by five men in Paris' just days before start of Olympics, as police hunt attackers

Police and police vehicles in a street of houses

Man faces murder charges after mass shooting in Croatia nursing home

An empty tree-lined street in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone ‘coup’ leader sentenced to 182 years in prison

The former police watchdog chief has been found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls

Former police watchdog chief found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls

Anjem Choudary was told "I suspect you are a terrorist" after police officers smashed through his front door

Bodycam footage shows moment counter terror police arrest Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary

Sharpnose Sevengill Shark (Heptranchias perlo), which is related to the Brazilian sharpnose shark

'Cocaine sharks' found in the Atlantic - and 'drug use' may be changing their behaviour

Line of men in suits watch on as one man signs something

Hamas and Fatah sign declaration to form future government as war rages in Gaza

Christopher and Janine Barton (l) were killed in the crash. A mum, dad and their two youngest daughters also died (r)

Pictured: Biker and wife killed in horror crash that left girl, 11, orphaned

Exclusive
Suella Braverman says the Conservative Party is going in the wrong direction.

Suella Braverman warns Tories must 'grapple with phenomenon of Reform' to win back voters

Huw Edwards resigned on "medical grounds"

Huw Edwards named BBC's third-highest paid journalist after £40,000 pay rise

A talented teenage football player is fighting for his life in hospital after 'drowning' in a pool while in Sweden for a football tournament.

Talented teenage football player fights for life in hospital after ‘drowning’ in pool while on football tournament in Sweden
Earns Coca Cola

Coca-Cola raises sales guidance after stronger-than-expected second quarter

The Bibby Stockholm barge is set to close

Bibby Stockholm barge will close as Labour pledge to overhaul asylum system

A police officer has been stabbed in the chest at HMP Frankland

Police officer stabbed in the chest during visit to HMP Frankland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police investigating rioting in the Harehills area of Leeds have made a total of 20 arrests

Twenty people arrested after terrifying Leeds riot which saw bus set on fire and police car flipped over
Ligh-Anne Pinnock's niece, 13, is missing

Urgent search launched for Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s missing 13-year-old niece

Abdul Ezedi died by suicide, a coroner has ruled

Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi drowned himself hours after assaulting a mother and her two daughters
Suella Braverman has said she would vote for Donald Trump if she was a US citizen, claiming "the world will be safer" if the Republican presidential hopeful wins the November election.

Sullea Braverman reveals she would vote for Trump if she were American because 'the world would be safer'
Suella Braverman.

Suella Braverman slams Labour scrapping the Rwanda plan claiming it signals the UK is 'open' to illegal migration
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been found guilty of directing a terrorist organisation

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary found guilty of directing terrorist organisation Al-Muhajiroun
Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

'The line should never be crossed': BBC boss apologises for Strictly Come Dancing abuse controversy
Italy Walkway Collapse

Walkway collapses in Italy housing project, killing two and injuring a dozen

Up to five professionals could face the axe on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing

Long-serving strictly stars could face cull following scandals around alleged abusive behaviour
A man has been left fighting for life after being attacked at Seven Sisters

Man fights for life after stabbing at London Underground station - as two women arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit