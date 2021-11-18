Mum forced to sell 'forever home' for HS2 plans says govt caused 'unnecessary heartache'

18 November 2021, 22:53

Tara Wellard was forced to sell her house to make way for the HS2
Tara Wellard was forced to sell her house to make way for the HS2. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A single mother has accused the government of causing “unnecessary heartache” after she was forced to sell her “forever home” to make way for the construction of HS2.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In 2017 Tara Wellard was forced to sell her three-bedroom house on the Shimmer estate in Mexborough, after the Department for Transport announced 16 homes needed to be demolished to allow construction of the railway to begin.

Today Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the eastern leg of HS2 to Leeds has been scrapped and a full high-speed east-west line linking Manchester to Leeds will not be built, meaning Tara's house old house no longer need to be knocked down.

Ms Wellard has now hit out at the government for causing “stress, sleepless nights and worry” to the home owners who were forced to pack up and leave.

Speaking to LBC Ms Wellard said: "I do believe that I would still be in that house today. It is heart breaking because I still pass that house everyday."

Read more: Govt slammed for 'betraying the North' as HS2 Leeds leg scrapped

Read more: 'Total rubbish - I haven't broken promises to the North': Boris fires back at HS2 anger

Describing the difficulties in finding a new house, Ms Wellard said: "The stress levels of trying to work full time job, with two kids and no support and to look for a new three-bedroom house in the area that would be suitable.

"You can never imagine that stress because it's not something you can be laidback with you have to actively look to move on. "

Ms Willard says the announcement today has "opened another chapter of a book" and has raised questions about the future of the estate: "My first thought was will we have the opportunity to buy our houses back and be supported."

Read more: Corbyn takes legal action over tweet from Tory councillor mocking Liverpool attack

Read more: 'I am ashamed': Cricketer Azeem Rafiq apologises over 2011 antisemitic messages

The 39-year-old also revealed she had to fork out an extra £17,000 on her new house after selling her old house at market value.

But despite the spending extra on a "smaller" house, Tara says she has "lost friends, the atmosphere on the street, the community" which she fear she will never get back.

When asked what she thought about the HS2 plans being scrapped Ms Wellard added: "What a waste. What a waste of money firstly but also me personally, all the stress, all the time I have had to have off work, the sleepless nights the packing up boxes."

The plans to scrap past of HS2 have been met with criticism from Labour who say the government has "betrayed" the North.

Read more: 'I'll never vote for Boris again': Bradford man's fury at being 'lied to' over rail plans

Read more: HS2: Scrapping of Leeds leg will 'blight the life chances for millions of people'

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said the rail plan was a "betrayal of the North" and a "betrayal of the Government's levelling-up promise".

The Labour mayor said it was a "20th century upgrade to 19th century infrastructure" rather than the promised new lines.

She said the plan "doesn't deliver HS2 in full to Leeds, it doesn't deliver a high-speed line across the Pennines with that crucial city stop in Bradford, it does not support our ambition as northern leaders for a stronger, fairer and better-connected North for all".

"Whitehall seems not to have listened to northern voices. HS2 will now stop short of Yorkshire and the high-speed Northern Powerhouse Rail will stop at the border. This is not levelling up."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "The Government has committed to further development work on the most effective way to run HS2 trains to Leeds.

"Safeguarding of the previously proposed route will remain in place and all property acquired will continue to be managed by HS2 Ltd until conclusion of this work."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cricket racism whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has been forced to issue an apology

Rafiq tells LBC: 'If you apologise for racism you deserve a second chance'

Holy Trinity CE Primary has dropped Winston Churchill and J.K. Rowling's names from its school houses.

London school drops Churchill and JK Rowling house names in diversity drive

A Bradford Conservative voter has said he will "never" vote for Boris Johnson again after the betrayal over HS2.

'I'll never vote for Boris again': Bradford man's fury at being 'lied to' over rail plans

Azeem Rafiq has made accusations of racism and now apologised over antisemitic messages

'I am ashamed': Cricketer Azeem Rafiq apologises over 2011 antisemitic messages

Shoppers were evacuated on Oxford Street after reports of a man with a knife

Oxford Street store evacuated after reports of man with a knife

Boris Johnson hit out as accusations he betrayed the North, while Sir Keir Starmer accused him of derailing Britain

'Total rubbish - I haven't broken promises to the North': Boris fires back at HS2 anger

Rail expert Nigel Harris told LBC's James O'Brien why the scrapping of the Leeds leg is so important to millions of people.

HS2: Scrapping of Leeds leg will 'blight the life chances for millions of people'

Zephaniah McLeod (left) killed Jacob Billington (right).

Life sentence for man who killed one and injured seven in Birmingham knife attack

Insulate Britain activists have been jailed

LBC Views: Insulate Britain – are they martyrs or idiots?

The HS2 leg to Leeds has been scrapped.

Govt slammed for 'betraying the North' as HS2 Leeds leg scrapped

The moment officers raid the home of the suspect.

Watch: The dramatic moment armed police raid home of Liverpool bomber

Jeremy Corbyn is taking legal action against Paul Nickerson

Corbyn takes legal action over tweet from Tory councillor mocking Liverpool attack

Dominic Raab on HS2 plans due to be scrapped in Leeds.

Raab denies levelling up promise is being broken as HS2 Leeds leg scrapped

Lorna Slater announced that the long-awaited bottle deposit return scheme (DRS) was being delayed.

'Embarrassing': Row deepens between Greenpeace and Scottish Greens over bottle scheme

Exclusive
Gina Czarnecki has described what it has been like living on a street that has been locked down by Counter Terror Police

‘A murderer was living across the road’: Neighbour of Liverpool bomber speaks out

Ben Wallace and his counterpart in Ukraine said 'our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation'.

UK agrees to sell missiles to Ukraine amid rising Russia tensions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dominic Raab has told Nick Ferrari the Government 'makes no apology' for plans to sent migrants abroad for processing

Raab confirms and 'makes no apology' for Govt plans to send migrants abroad for processing
Nick Ferrari spoke to Azeem Rafiq over his allegations of racial harassment

Cricket racism: Five more clubs embroiled in scandal, Azeem Rafiq tells LBC
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the film's script supervisor.

Alec Baldwin shooting: Script supervisor files lawsuit against actor over fatal incident
Reza met Emad Al Swealmeen around five years ago.

'He wasn't well at all': Man 'pretty sure' to have met Liverpool bomber speaks to LBC
The Government's amendment on standards has been approved

MPs pass 'watered down' Tory plans for second jobs amid sleaze allegations
Hales denied he named his dog Kevin with an "open secret" racial slur

Azeem Rafiq: Alex Hales denies naming his dog 'Kevin' had 'racial connotations'
Boris Johnson admitted the 'total mistake' over the sleaze scandal.

Boris Johnson: Owen Paterson did break rules and I made a 'total mistake'
Mendy appeared in court facing two extra rape charges

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy appears in court facing two further rape charges
A British F35 jet has crashed into the Mediterranean.

British F35 pilot ejects as stealth jet crashes into Mediterranean
AC Jukes warned the public to be vigilant now lockdown is over and the Christmas festivities have started

Britain's top terror cop issues Christmas warning over 'lone wolf' attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari | Watch LIVE from 9.20AM
Bradford Council Leader takes aim at Govt rail plan

'This has got me so angry today': Bradford Council leader takes aim at Govt rail plan
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Were you in the front passenger seat when the PM crashed the car into a ditch?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police