Several killed and others injured after lorry ploughs into street party in the Netherlands

27 August 2022, 23:16

Emergency services operate at the scene of the accident after a lorry drove off a dike into a neighbourhood party
Emergency services operate at the scene of the accident after a lorry drove off a dike into a neighbourhood party. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Several people have been killed and many others injured after a lorry drove into a neighbourhood barbecue in a village in the Netherlands.

The lorry drove off a dike and crashed into the street party in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, police said.

Police spokeswoman Elianne Mastwijk told a reporter from local broadcaster Rijnmond that more than two people were killed.

However she said the exact number of deaths was not yet known, because the lorry had not been removed from the site.

Dutch broadcaster NOS said at least three people died.

Police said they were investigating what caused the lorry to leave the road in the village, just south of Rotterdam, and career down the side of a dike.

It happened at around 7pm local time.

"At some point a truck went off the road and crashed into the party," Mr Mastwijk told Rijnmond.

