Liz Truss 'considers 5 per cent VAT cut' as Boris vows UK will emerge 'stronger' from cost of living crisis

27 August 2022, 23:04 | Updated: 27 August 2022, 23:20

Liz Truss is considering a large VAT cut, whilst Boris Johnson has said the UK will emerge from the cost of living crisis 'stronger'
Liz Truss is considering a large VAT cut, whilst Boris Johnson has said the UK will emerge from the cost of living crisis 'stronger'. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss is considering a VAT cut of five per cent to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Truss, who is currently favoured to win the Tory leadership contest, has discussed the option with her top advisers, the Telegraph reports.

The across-the-board tax cut would be the biggest reduction ever, according to the paper, and could save the average household more than £1,300 a year.

Such a tax cut could also be a lifeline for businesses struggling to make ends meet.

The paper says it could come alongside more targeted measures to help lower-income families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Liz Truss is reportedly considering slashing VAT to help Brits cope with the cost of living
Liz Truss is reportedly considering slashing VAT to help Brits cope with the cost of living. Picture: Alamy

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has meanwhile struck an optimistic tone, promising the UK will emerge from the crisis "stronger and more prosperous".

In an article for Mail+, Mr Johnson said the world was beginning to remedy supply chain pressures sparked by the aftershocks of Covid by the end of last year, but "what no-one had bargained for" was Russian President Vladimir Putin deciding to invade Ukraine.

Read more: Even well-off Brits earning £45,000 a year will suffer in coming months, chancellor warns

Read more: Six million households could have savings wiped out by energy bills - but PM promises 'pipeline of cash' soon

He said this "vicious and irrational" move "spooked the energy markets" and ended up costing consumers at home.

Mr Johnson said "we must and we will help people through the crisis", with "colossal sums of taxpayers' money" already committed to the cause.

He added that whoever succeeds him in the top job, the Government will announce "another huge package of financial support".

Making reference to a bleak economic briefing he said he received as Covid swept the world in 2020, Mr Johnson argued the UK has already "proved the pessimists wrong".

"They told me UK unemployment would top 14 per cent," he said.

"They said that millions would be thrown on to the economic scrapheap - with all the consequent costs to the Exchequer.

"They were wrong. After becoming the first country in the world to approve an effective vaccine, we staged the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest exit from Covid.

"As a result we had the fastest growth in the G7 last year and instead of mass unemployment we have about 640,000 more people in payrolled employment than before the pandemic began."

Mr Johnson said the UK has the "fundamental economic strength" to endure the cost of living crisis, even if the Russian leader "wants us to buckle".

Read more: Hundreds gather at Ofgem HQs to protest 'catastrophic' energy price hike

Read more: Backlash after Chancellor tells people to cut back as energy prices rocket

"In this brutal arm-wrestle, the Ukrainian people can and will win. And so will Britain," he said.

He added: "We have laid the foundations for long-term gains in prosperity and productivity.

"We know we will bounce back from the crisis in the cost of energy as we rapidly build up our own UK supplies.

"That is why we will succeed and why we cannot flinch now."

Mr Johnson stressed it is time for the West to "double down" on its support for Ukraine, and not "go wobbly".

"We have made the long term decisions - including on domestic energy supply - to ensure that our bounceback can and should be remarkable and that our future will be golden," he said.

Protesters gathered outside Ofgem's London HQ after the price cap increase was announced on Friday
Protesters gathered outside Ofgem's London HQ after the price cap increase was announced on Friday. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi suggested people earning around £45,000 per year could be among those struggling to cope with soaring living costs as the energy price cap is hiked again.

"My concern is there are those who aren't on benefits," Mr Zahawi told the Telegraph on Friday night.

"If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you're having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year - it's really hard.

Read more: 'Lives will be lost': Dire warnings as Ofgem boss says energy price rises will get 'much, much' worse

Read more: Two men arrested over shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, released on bail as police warn 'silence is not an option'

"If you're a pensioner, it's really hard.

"So Universal Credit is a really effective way of targeting, but I'm looking at what else we can do to make sure we help those who really need the help.

"We're looking at all the options."

Regulator Ofgem warned the Government on Friday it must act urgently to "match the scale of the crisis we have before us" as Britain faced the news the average household's yearly bill will rise from £1,971 to £3,549.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emergency services operate at the scene of the accident after a lorry drove off a dike into a neighbourhood party

Several killed and others injured after lorry ploughs into street party in the Netherlands

Tony was attacked by his parents when he was five weeks old, and had to have both legs amputated as a result

Tony Hudgell's birth father, who tortured youngster as a baby, has automatic release from prison blocked

Lilia, 9, was stabbed to death in July

Man accused of fatally stabbing nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte is 'attacked in prison'

JK Rowling has discussed the Harry Potter reunion

JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter reunion and denies claims she was 'snubbed' over trans views

Oliver Owen was jailed on Friday

Children's worker jailed for two years over 'truly shocking' images of children

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot in Liverpool on Monday

Two men arrested over shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, released on bail as police warn 'silence is not an option'

Rebecca Adlington revealed on Instagram she had suffered a miscarriage and undergone emergency surgery

'Devastating': Olympian Rebecca Adlington shares heartbreak of miscarriage and 'emergency surgery'

Prince Charles has been making regular visits to Balmoral to see the Queen

Charles 'makes regular morning visits to Queen' amid her mobility issues in 'unusual' move

A man has died after falling into the Thames at Kingston Bridge

Man dies after falling into Thames while being arrested as police watchdog opens investigation

The man stabbed himself by Kirkby Police Station

Man stabs himself in the neck outside police station before being arrested on suspicion of child grooming

The man is seen wearing a mask during the raid

Hunt for man who threatened London shopkeeper with meat cleaver during theft

Mr Zahawi warned senior nurses and senior teachers will find things hard

Even well-off Brits earning £45,000 a year will suffer in coming months, chancellor warns

Priti Patel has vowed to clap down on people smugglers

Albanian migrants offered 'TikTok Black Friday' deals by people smugglers ahead of Govt crackdown

Six million households face having their savings decimated by high energy bills, but Boris Johnson has promised a "pipeline of cash" soon

Six million households could have savings wiped out by energy bills - but PM promises 'pipeline of cash' soon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder after nine-year-old shot

Sergiu Boianjiu was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court

Former school caretaker convicted of 'evil and depraved' rape and attempted murder of stranger after night out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Libya

13 dead as clashes shake Libya’s capital

Hungary Celebrations

Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays

Slovakia Defence

Poles and Czechs vow to protect Slovak airspace as MiGs are retired

Nuclear power station

Ukraine and Russia trade blame over threats to nuclear plant

Indian protests

Hundreds protests against release of 11 convicted rapists in India

Philippines Ferry Fire

All 85 passengers and crew aboard burned ferry safely rescued in Philippines

A Russian paratrooper on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Ukraine: Russia has fired on cities not far from nuclear power station

Refugees run off with goods distributed by a passer-by as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands

Buses move 400 asylum seekers from squalid Dutch camp

Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a briefing

WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London