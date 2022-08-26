Hundreds gather at Ofgem HQs to protest 'catastrophic' energy price hike

By Daisy Stephens

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered at Ofgem head offices across the country to protest against the latest hike in the energy price cap.

The energy regulator announced earlier on Friday the price cap will soar to £3,549 a year, an increase that Money Saving Expert's Martin Lewis told LBC would be a "catastrophe" for many.

Around 200 protesters from campaign group Don't Pay - which encourages people not to pay their energy bills from October 1 - have gathered outside the Ofgem HQ in Canary Wharf, London.

Demonstrators chanting 'whose streets, our streets' have blocked the road outside, with traffic starting to build up behind them.

Tracy Baldwin, 52, who is at the London protest, said people dying because of "astronomical" energy price hikes will be "nothing short of corporate manslaughter."

"The price hikes are astronomical," said Ms Baldwin, who is a carer from Yorkshire.

"There's going to be deaths from the vulnerable, the disabled, the elderly.

"Ofgem are not doing anything to tackle the problem.

"When people start to die it's going to be nothing short of corporate manslaughter."

More are gathered outside the regulator's Glasgow office.

Members of the crowd shouted "enough is enough" and "freeze profits, not people" as they gathered on the street.

Some masked demonstrators took to a microphone to lament the "exorbitant" bills.

Open stage with testimonials on how these hikes will affect our lives pic.twitter.com/wMmJXnng3k — Don't Pay. (@dontpayuk) August 26, 2022

In London, 10 police officers were present on the other side of the street as well as security guards, with police vans lining the road outside the building.

In Glasgow, climate activists are also present to make the point the cost of living crisis would not be as bad if homes were more energy efficient.

The latest hike to the price cap was announced on Friday morning.

Both the Government and Ofgem have laid the blame firmly at Vladimir Putin's feet, as Russia tries to drive up gas prices in a bid to break Western support for Ukraine in his bloody invasion.

The new cap will be apply from October.

