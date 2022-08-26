Backlash after Chancellor tells people to cut back as energy prices rocket

26 August 2022, 16:36

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi suggests people should ration energy
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi suggests people should ration energy. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Chancellor has come under fire after suggesting Brits should ration their energy consumption this winter after Ofgem hiked the energy price cap to £3,549.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Millions of households across the UK are facing crippling energy costs this winter after the cap on energy bills soared by 80% and experts warned of death, starvation and hypothermia for the lowest earners.

Reacting to the news on Friday, Nadhim Zahawi who is said to have an estimated net worth of up to £100million, suggested that people should give greater heed to how they use energy in a bid to keep costs down.

He said "we should all look at our energy consumption" but that the government knows it has to "do more".

He also was accused of 'gaslighting' the public after blaming the war in Ukraine for families' increased bills while energy firms enjoy vast profits.

Speaking to broadcasters the Chancellor said: "The reality is that we should all look at our energy consumption. It is a difficult time. There is war on our continent.

"Very few people anticipated war. Wars happen in far-flung places. It is now here with us. We have to remain resilient. My responsibility is to deliver that help."

In 2013, the Tory minister apologised after claiming £5,822.27 in expenses for the electricity supply to his stables in his second home.

Read more: Energy price cap explained: How will the increase impact you and how much prices are rising?

His comments on energy rationing come after No10 said on Monday that people should not panic or cut back on their energy use.

A spokeswoman for the PM said: "These decisions, in terms of energy consumption, remain decisions for individuals.

"Households, businesses and industry can be confident that they will have the electricity and gas that they need."

Mr Zahawi, who is likely to be out of a job in the coming days if Liz Truss becomes prime minister, also stressed on Friday that the Government is not paralysed by the Tory leadership contest and focused on preparing options for whichever candidate emerges as the winner.

The Chancellor told broadcasters help from the Government is coming, but admitted: "We know that's not enough. We've got to do more.

"We need to make sure that this isn't a sticking plaster, that for the long term we continue to help the most vulnerable who have no cushion, and that's what I'm determined to do.

"And we're working up those options for both households and for business for the incoming prime minister on September 5 to take those decisions.

"So my message today is, 'We'll get this £37 billion to people to help them for now, and then more will be coming because we know this will continue in January and, of course, on to April and next year and we have to remain resilient'."

Read more: 'Lives will be lost': Dire warnings as Ofgem boss warns energy price rises will get 'much, much' worse

Boris Johnson predicted a "tough" few months ahead - but promised energy prices will eventually come down amid grim predictions about the impact the 80.06% rise in the energy price cap will have on millions of the poorest households across the UK.

Mr Johnson, entering his final few days in office, also said the Government has a "big, big package of help and support". He said the "extra cash" will come in September.

"There's a pipeline of cash coming through over the next few months and through the autumn and the winter. But that is clearly now going to be augmented, increased, by extra cash that the Government is plainly going to be announcing in September," he told broadcasters during a trip to the South West London Elective Orthopaedic Centre in Surrey.

"This will go on for a few months and it will go on over the winter," he said, speaking after returning from a visit to Ukraine.

"And it will be tough - and I'd be very clear about that - but in the end, we are also putting in the measures we need to ensure that we have the energy independence to get through this."

Read more: 'A catastrophe - I'm begging you to help': Martin Lewis pleads for next PM to act after price cap hikes to £3,500

Mr Johnson has been accused of presiding over a "zombie Government" in recent weeks, with the promise of fresh Government help on energy bills delayed until a new prime minister takes office at the start of September.

He said the UK needs to get through the global spike in energy caused by the war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir "Putin's ability to blackmail".

Opposition politicians, industry regulator Ofgem and campaigners were all united on Friday in calling on the Government to intervene urgently, as charities warned that households across the country could be plunged into poverty by the soaring energy bills.

Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of being "missing in action" and said it is "unforgivable" that no further intervention has been taken by Government.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Moderna to sue Pfizer and BioNtech over Covid vaccine

Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech over Covid vaccine

Stacey Dooley is expecting her first child with her partner Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley announces pregnancy with Kevin Clifton four years after couple won Strictly Come Dancing

The boss of Ofgem, Jonathan Brearley issued a dire warning over the energy price cap, echoing comments by Martin Lewis

'Lives will be lost': Dire warnings as Ofgem boss says energy price rises will get 'much, much' worse

The boys' bodies were found in Lake Rursee

Two British brothers aged seven and nine die while swimming in lake in Germany

Zelensky to Russia: you nearly caused European "radiation disaster"

Zelenskyy to Russia: you nearly caused European 'radiation disaster'

Lewis Haines, 31, has been jailed for life for the murder of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan after she refused to have sex with him

'Pure evil': Dad who strangled Lily Sullivan, 18, to death after she refused to have sex with him is jailed for life

Energy price cap explained: How will the increase impact you

Energy price cap explained: How will the increase impact you and how much prices are rising?

A man was arrested on suspicion of Olivia's murder in a raid carried out by armed police in Liverpool last night

Aeral footage shows moment armed police arrest man, 36, on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Platt-Korbel

"Have fun ... look after your mates", St John's Ambulance braces for bank holiday partying

"Have fun ... look after your mates", St John Ambulance braces for bank holiday partying

Just Stop Oil are disrupting seven petrol stations across central London

Just Stop Oil protesters smash petrol pumps and block service stations across central London

Exclusive
LBC has been told how easy it is for children to get a gun in Liverpool

Liverpool's kids can get a gun 'in just 15 minutes', ex-drug dealer tells LBC

Ofgem has hiked the price cap and called for more help

'A catastrophe - I'm begging you to help': Martin Lewis pleads for next PM to act after price cap hikes to £3,500

M&S has sparked a row over changing room use

Calls to boycott M&S after retailer says customers can choose which gender changing room they use

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are under increasing pressure to announce measures to alleviate the cost of living crisis

Next PM 'to announce help for households within days' as another energy price hike looms

Police said five people had been injured

Five injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in north London

Liz Truss has said it was wrong to close schools during the Covid pandemic

We should not have closed schools during Covid lockdown, says Liz Truss

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police cordon off an area in the centre of Brussels after an incident in which a van hit a terrace

Van crashes into Brussels pavement terrace

Former US president Donald Trump

Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released

Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack damaged a building of a technical school in Slovyansk, Ukraine

Fears of radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant

Microsoft co-founder Paul G Allen

Auction of art from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate could raise £842m

A man carries a cot after he salvaged it from his flood-hit home in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province

Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in territory under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine

IAEA seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid concerns

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, who is blind, gets into a car to drive for the first time at the Genesee County fairgrounds in Mt Morris, Michigan

Blind judge who always wanted to ‘hit the gas’ gets behind the wheel

Visitors to a cinema showing Minions: The Rise Of Gru pass an advertisement for the film in Beijing

China adds postscript to Minions film to show crime does not pay

Workers collect white grapes of sauvignon in the Grand Cru Classe de Graves of the Château Carbonnieux, in Pessac Leognan, south of Bordeaux, south-western France

Drought forces earliest harvest ever in French wine country

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London