Shelley King leaving Coronation Street after more than a decade

Actress Shelley King is leaving Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Actress Shelley King is leaving Coronation Street after more than a decade, the PA news agency understands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

King spoke to producers early last year and advised that after 10 years on the show, which involved many major storylines, the time had come for her to explore other opportunities.

The soap star filmed her final scenes as Yasmeen Metcalfe in December, which will air in early spring, it is understood.

It comes after Colson Smith (who plays Craig Tinker), Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw), Luca Toolan (Mason Radcliffe) and Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) recently announced their departures.

The star filmed her final scenes as Yasmeen Metcalfe in December. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Heartbreaking moment mum drops baby daughter at friend's house before killing herself after years of abuse

Read more: Mother of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after 'monster' Ryan Wellings cleared of manslaughter

Meanwhile, actress Helen Worth's character Gail Rodwell exited the cobbles during the Christmas Day special, after 50 years.

During her time on the soap, King's storylines have included being coercively and physically abused by her husband Geoff who died in the plot, as well as being the grandmother-in-law of the soap's first gay Muslim character.

The on-air changes come amid reports that budgets for Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cut.