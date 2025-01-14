Shelley King leaving Coronation Street after more than a decade

14 January 2025, 00:21 | Updated: 14 January 2025, 00:24

Sep 15, 2021 - London, England, UK - Shelley King attending TRIC Awards 2021, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London
Actress Shelley King is leaving Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Actress Shelley King is leaving Coronation Street after more than a decade, the PA news agency understands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King spoke to producers early last year and advised that after 10 years on the show, which involved many major storylines, the time had come for her to explore other opportunities.

The soap star filmed her final scenes as Yasmeen Metcalfe in December, which will air in early spring, it is understood.

It comes after Colson Smith (who plays Craig Tinker), Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw), Luca Toolan (Mason Radcliffe) and Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) recently announced their departures.

Shelley King atThe British Soap Awards 2019
The star filmed her final scenes as Yasmeen Metcalfe in December. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Heartbreaking moment mum drops baby daughter at friend's house before killing herself after years of abuse

Read more: Mother of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after 'monster' Ryan Wellings cleared of manslaughter

Meanwhile, actress Helen Worth's character Gail Rodwell exited the cobbles during the Christmas Day special, after 50 years.

During her time on the soap, King's storylines have included being coercively and physically abused by her husband Geoff who died in the plot, as well as being the grandmother-in-law of the soap's first gay Muslim character.

The on-air changes come amid reports that budgets for Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cut.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cyprus Europe Antisemitism

Europe must do more to combat antisemitism, says top Jewish leader

Blue Origin New Rocket

Jeff Bezos confirms second try for rocket after last-minute postponement

Hunter Biden

Prosecutor who investigated Hunter Biden defends probes

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Sir Keir will announce a £12.3 billion export package during the visit to Downing Street.

Keir Starmer to host Iraqi PM to discuss return of illegal migrants and export package worth billions

Police crime scene tape UK

Woman and children taken to hospital after being hit by police car during pursuit

Devon and Cornwall Police car.

Girl, 8, airlifted to hospital and horse dies following 'hit-and-run' incident

c

Armed gang who used Grindr to lure victims before assaulting and robbing them jailed

This aerial view shows an open mine shaft in Stilfontein on November 17, 2024. Hundreds of miners at a disused South African shaft are struggling to survive in grim conditions because of a police operation to force them out.

At least 100 illegal miners have died trapped in South African gold mine as police cut off food and water, group says

c

Inmate who had sex with prison officer attacked behind bars while holding baby during family visit

Joe Biden

Biden says he is leaving Trump with a ‘strong hand to play’ in world conflicts

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani (Leonardo Bianchi/LaPresse via AP)

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani, famed for Benetton adverts, dies aged 82

Police and security stand by a mineshaft

At least 100 illegal miners have died trapped in South African mine, group says

A tattooed mummy

Lasers help archaeologists study ancient tattoos on Peruvian mummies

Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is 'on the brink' in final foreign policy speech

President Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is 'on the brink' in final foreign policy speech

Dalyce Curry, 95, died while trapped in her LA home as wildfires wreak havoc across the city.

Blues Brothers actress, 95, dies trapped in home as devastating LA wildfires left ‘everything gone’

The devastation left by the Palisades Fire

Los Angeles wildfire deaths rise to 24 as more fierce winds are forecast

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ultra-processed foods can leave children with buck teeth, researchers found.

Experts warn ultra-processed foods may cause worrying change in children’s faces

b

Energy minister accuses Tory MPs of 'extremist scaremongering' - as he denies UK was close to blackouts during cold snap
Blackwall tunnel Closure signs with white lettering on red background , 'Blackwall Tunnel CLOSED , use an alternative route ' , warning drivers of tunnel closure.

Drivers set to pay 'up to £40 a day' to enter central London, MP warns ahead of Thames crossing charges
Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, has backed calls for a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.

Rotherham MP backs calls for national grooming gang inquiry into 'failings of those in authority'
Henrietta and Eliza Huszti were last seen on January 7

'Extremely worried' family of missing sisters asks for ‘respect’ as search continues

Two men clear up shattered glass

Tsunami alert lifted after magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Japan

Speaking to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, Bangladeshi politician Bobby Hajjaj has said the government must conduct a full investigation into the allegations

Tulip Siddiq investigation must find out if money was ‘looted from a third world country,’ says Bangladeshi politician
Spain is set to impose a tax on foreigners buying property in the country in a blow to British expat hopefuls.

Spain to slap 100% tax on foreign home-buyers in blow to British expat hopefuls

Mother of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after 'monster' Ryan Wellings cleared of manslaughter

Mother of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after 'monster' Ryan Wellings cleared of manslaughter
Oldham Royal Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust Formerly known as Oldham and District General Hospital Coldhurst area of Oldha

Man, 37, charged with attempted murder after stabbing of nurse at Oldham Hospital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News