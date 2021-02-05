Shocking footage shows £80k HGVs go up in flames during arson attack

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Shocking footage shows three £80,000 HGVs going up in flames after they were set on fire in an arson attack.

Police have released CCTV of the incident, which happened in the town of Skelmersdale, Lancashire, at about 8:20pm on February 2.

The footage shows two people at Messenger Express on West Pimbo Industrial Estate smashing the windows of the HGVs before setting them alight.

Bright orange flames and black smoke billow from the vehicles, which suffered substantial damage.

Police said it follows an incident at about 11.50pm on January 10 where another vehicle was reported to have been set on fire, also causing substantial damage.

Police are appealing after three £80,000 HGVs were set alight. Picture: Lancashire Police

DC Kate Molloy, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have launched an arson investigation following an attack on high value HGVs at a unit in Skelmersdale.

“It is the second such incident in a number of weeks and we are keen to identify those responsible.

“In the most recent incident, two offenders dressed in dark clothing have entered the site with incendiary devices, smashed the window of the HGVs and set alight three vehicles. They have then made off on foot towards Pimbo Road.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or drivers with dash cam footage who were on West Pimbo between 8pm and 8.30pm on that day to check their footage.

“Likewise, if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or someone in your household returned home that night smelling of smoke, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01695 566113 quoting log reference 1348 of February 2. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.