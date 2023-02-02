Shocking footage shows moment Met officer is rammed off motorbike - as driver jailed for four years

Joseph Ward, 24, has been jailed for four years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

This is the shocking moment a driver reversed into a police officer to avoid being arrested in a a street in north London.

'Dangerous' Joseph Ward, 24, has been jailed for four years after backing into Inspector Tony McGovern after he was pulled over in Haringey.

Ward was found to have carried out a string of offences including impersonating a police officer in order to demand cash from another motorist.

Insp McGovern was out riding his police bike on July 1 last year when he became suspicious about the way a car was being driven in Tottenham. He pulled over Ward and spoke to him when the car came to a stop.

Ward was asked to swith his engine off, but he suddenly pulled forward before reversing at speed into the officer’s bike, leaving him injured on the ground.

Insp McGovern was rushed to hospital with injuries to his legs, shoulders and back.

After a three-week manhunt Ward was arrested in Letchworth on July 20.

He was linked to other offences and admitted 14 separate crimes, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, impersonating a police officer, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Hill, who leads the Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “Joseph Ward is a dangerous man and I have no doubt that he would have gone on to commit more offences. I am pleased that he has received a custodial sentence and I praise Tony for his outstanding bravery.

“Our officers work tirelessly to protect the public from violent crime and we will never tolerate any form of assault on emergency workers, whose job it is to protect the public.”

Insp McGovern said: “I have been a police officer for 18 years and I never expected to be deliberately rammed off my motorbike in such a violent and aggressive act.

“I continue to recover from the injuries I suffered that day, however I remain determined to serve the people of London and remove violent and dangerous offenders from the streets.”