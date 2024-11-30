Sir Terry Pratchett would be 'hopeful' now assisted dying bill has passed another hurdle, says his daughter

30 November 2024, 00:20

By Emma Soteriou

Author Terry Pratchett would be "hopeful" after MPs voted in favour of the assisted dying bill, his daughter has said.

Sir Terry's daughter, Rhianna Pratchett, told LBC that MPs backing the bill was an "important step".

She said she hoped society would now become "less afraid of death" and instead "embrace life".

"It is a great first start," she said. "It’s been something that my family have been wanting since before my father died.

"My dad was a very strong supporter of assisted dying because he felt that a good death was as important as a good life."

MPs took the historic step of voting in favour of the bill on Friday, with it now set to go to a committee stage where amendments can be tabled.

The bill, which gives adults with less than six months to live the right to help with ending their lives, passed with a majority of 55 votes. It came after a five-hour debate on the topic.

"Having that choice, and knowing it’s there, it allows you to live more comfortably and embrace life more," Ms Pratchett said.

She went on to say: "People talked about how it’s been rushed through, but it’s not.

"It’s been 10 years and Dad was talking about it and opening up the conversation several years before he died."

Sir Terry died in 2015 after suffering for years with Alzheimer’s disease. He had become a big advocate for assisted dying following his diagnosis.

MPs last voted on assisted dying in the same year he died, but the bill was defeated by 330 votes to 118.

"It has been a long time coming and I feel hopeful moving forward and Dad would feel hopeful if he was still with us," Ms Pratchett added.

When asked about death becoming a taboo subject, she said: "We have become a society that’s somewhat afraid of talking about death and yet it happens to all of us."

"Making sure people are supported in their choices whatever they want to do and are made comfortable, secure, safe and loved... I think that is important and vital to be good humans in the world."

It comes after Esther Rantzen’s daughter told LBC her mother was "over the moon" about the result.

Rebecca Wilcox, 44, said: “I am relieved to tell you she has finally had a welcome break from the telly having sat through five hours she is over the moon, she is delighted.

"She has so much respect for our parliament, our democracy. She is so grateful to Kim [Leadbeater] - who she calls outstanding Kim.

"And Sir Keir who promised her all those many weeks and months ago this vote would come.

"She feels she now has to stay alive for the next one and I damn hope she does!

"The stories that came out today in the room were astonishingly appalling.

"There was so much heartfelt agony on both sides. Clearly a lot of trauma... So many people filled those benches on a Friday.

"It was a packed room, everyone had an experience, a loved one that they wish had had a better end. There was a lot of a heart in that room, and therefore a lot of respect."

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

