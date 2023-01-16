Mum, 17, and baby among six dead after California shooting

Police have said they believe the shooting was gang-related. Picture: Tulare County Sheriff's Office

By Kieran Kelly

Six people, including a 17-year-old mum and her baby were killed in a shooting in central California, authorities confirmed today.

The shooting took place at a home in Goshen, central California, with authorities currently searching for at least two suspects.

"Actually the report was that an active shooter was in the area because of the number of shots that were being fired," Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters.

Officers found two victims lifeless in the street, and a third fatally shot in the doorway of the property, Mr Boudreaux confirmed.

Three more victims were found inside the home, including one man who was found alive but later died in hospital.

HAPPENING NOW: Detectives Investigating Shooting In Goshen Just after 3:30 this morning, TCSO Deputies were called to a... Posted by Tulare County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 16, 2023

Police have said they believe there is a gang connection to the killings.

The sheriff's office carried out a narcotics-related search warrant at the home last week.

"We also believe this was not a random act of violence," Mr Boudreaux said.

"We believe this was a targeted family," he added

Goshen is a semi-rural community of about 3,000 residents 35 miles southeast of Fresno in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.