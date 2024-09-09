Skips, Frazzles and Nik Naks make a comeback as 1990s crisp sales soar

Crisps from the 1990s are making a comeback with shoppers re-igniting their love of Nik Naks, Skips, Frazzles and Discos. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Crisps from the 1990s are making a comeback with shoppers re-igniting their love of Nik Naks, Skips, Frazzles and Discos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Supermarket sales data has revealed a spike in popularity for crisp brands and flavours that we popular before the millennium.

Sales of KP’s prawn cocktail flavoured Skips have jumped 47 per cent

While sales of Smith’s crispy bacon flavoured Frazzles have risen by 48 per cent and demand for salt and vinegar Chipsticks jumped 42 per cent this year compared to 2023, the Times reports.

Ocado said the trend had seen sales increase by an average of 20 per cent over the past year.

Read more: Disney-themed house featuring 'unhinged' decor and floor-to-ceiling murals goes up for sale for £180,000

Read more: Molly Mae sells men's clothes on Depop weeks after split from ex-fiancé Tommy Fury

Chef Nigella Lawson, a known crisp lover, told the Times she is thrilled about the resurgence of 1990s crisps.

She said: "I for one am not surprised by the trend toward classic crisps in their many forms.

"As my crisp cauldron will testify, I have in store many of the flavours mentioned. They are the perfect accompaniment to an evening aperitivo or to snack on during essential TV viewing."

Meanwhile TikTok creators have been encouraging viewers to try adding crisps to sandwiches and burgers to add extra flavour and crunch.

Ocado's data showed that Walkers and Monster Munch remain the most popular crisps in the UK.

"With many millennials now shopping for their own families, it looks like they are rediscovering their old lunchbox loves, while the wave of 90s nostalgia on social media is also helping to make old-school crisps cool," an Ocado spokesperson said.