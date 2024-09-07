Disney-themed house featuring 'unhinged' decor and floor-to-ceiling murals goes up for sale for £180,000

Inside the Disney House. Picture: Zoopla/Elwy Estates

By Charlie Duffield

A family of Disney fanatics have put their three-bedroom home in Rhyl on the market - and its decor offers house-hunters something a little different.

On the market for £179,000, the house's unassuming facade looks like any other semi-detached property.

However, this family home in North Wales has left some purchasers shocked, with the interior decorated in bold floor-to-ceiling Disney murals.

Easily mistaken for a Disneyland display, the home features artwork, collectibles and piles of toys throughout the property.

One bedroom is princess-pink, while the living room is Aladdin-themed - and there is an emerald green space which looks similar to Maleficent's lair, but also features a Snow White mirror.

When the listing was posted on X and Instagram, people were outraged by the décor and even suggested that it was "unhinged".

The house is perfect for Disney fans features floor-to-ceiling murals. Picture: Zoopla / Elwy Estates

But Elwy Estates, the agents selling the property, are embracing the extravagant décor.

The listing on Zoopla read: "We’ve just waved our magic wand and *Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo* we’ve found your happily ever after!'"

Estate agents have referred to the property as a "charming three bedroom home where dreams come true", adding that it's the "perfect place to be our guest and create lasting memories".

The property has several different Disney cartoons including a living room wall with scenes from Aladdin with murals of Jasmine, Genie, Rajah, and the prince himself.

It's a listing that has gone viral online, with influencers showcasing the one-of-a-kind property across social media.

The house is perfect for Disney fans. Picture: Zoopla/Elwy Estates

There are princess themed walls, alongside images of Tinkerbell and The Magic Kingdom.

The kitchen is a more toned down affair, but the kitchen cupboards have been adorned with the words 'hakuna matata’ and ‘just keep swimming’.

Writing about the house's strange features, the agents said: "The kitchen is ready for any culinary adventure and will make every meal feel like hakuna matata - no worries, just good times!'"

A mural outside. Picture: Zoopla/Elwy Estates

The Disney-themed living room. Picture: Zoopla/Elwy Estates

There is a second living room which is a homage to the evil character Maleficent, and in the hallway guests will find a bold pink staircase with more Disney slogans.

One of the star bedrooms features a bright pink feature wall with confetti-coated doughnuts painted alongside a cartoon trail, and a Lilo and Stitch duvet.

Even the garden features ET, He-Man and Jessica Rabbit, whereas the bathroom just has a Disney bath mat.

The house also features a large garage and a summer house.

Listers have urged potential buyers not to "miss out on this practically perfect in every way property" and to make it "part of your world".