Ali Miraj 12pm - 3pm
Disney-themed house featuring 'unhinged' decor and floor-to-ceiling murals goes up for sale for £180,000
7 September 2024, 10:36 | Updated: 7 September 2024, 11:13
A family of Disney fanatics have put their three-bedroom home in Rhyl on the market - and its decor offers house-hunters something a little different.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
On the market for £179,000, the house's unassuming facade looks like any other semi-detached property.
However, this family home in North Wales has left some purchasers shocked, with the interior decorated in bold floor-to-ceiling Disney murals.
Easily mistaken for a Disneyland display, the home features artwork, collectibles and piles of toys throughout the property.
One bedroom is princess-pink, while the living room is Aladdin-themed - and there is an emerald green space which looks similar to Maleficent's lair, but also features a Snow White mirror.
When the listing was posted on X and Instagram, people were outraged by the décor and even suggested that it was "unhinged".
Read More: UN calls for full inquiry after American citizen 'killed by Israeli police' during West Bank protest
Read More: Sara Sharif's father, stepmother and uncle appear in court accused of murder of ten-year-old as trial date set
But Elwy Estates, the agents selling the property, are embracing the extravagant décor.
The listing on Zoopla read: "We’ve just waved our magic wand and *Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo* we’ve found your happily ever after!'"
Estate agents have referred to the property as a "charming three bedroom home where dreams come true", adding that it's the "perfect place to be our guest and create lasting memories".
The property has several different Disney cartoons including a living room wall with scenes from Aladdin with murals of Jasmine, Genie, Rajah, and the prince himself.
It's a listing that has gone viral online, with influencers showcasing the one-of-a-kind property across social media.
There are princess themed walls, alongside images of Tinkerbell and The Magic Kingdom.
The kitchen is a more toned down affair, but the kitchen cupboards have been adorned with the words 'hakuna matata’ and ‘just keep swimming’.
Writing about the house's strange features, the agents said: "The kitchen is ready for any culinary adventure and will make every meal feel like hakuna matata - no worries, just good times!'"
There is a second living room which is a homage to the evil character Maleficent, and in the hallway guests will find a bold pink staircase with more Disney slogans.
One of the star bedrooms features a bright pink feature wall with confetti-coated doughnuts painted alongside a cartoon trail, and a Lilo and Stitch duvet.
Even the garden features ET, He-Man and Jessica Rabbit, whereas the bathroom just has a Disney bath mat.
The house also features a large garage and a summer house.
Listers have urged potential buyers not to "miss out on this practically perfect in every way property" and to make it "part of your world".