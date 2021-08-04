Sky Brown, 13, becomes Team GB's youngest Summer Olympic medallist

Sky Brown took the bronze medal for Team GB.
By Emma Soteriou

Skateboarder Sky Brown has become Team GB's youngest ever Summer Olympic medallist, winning a bronze at the age of 13.

After falling in her first two runs of the skateboarding final, Brown nailed her last attempt with a score of 56.47.

As a result, she has replaced swimmer Sarah Hardcastle as Britain's youngest summer Games medallist, who was aged 15 years and 113 days when she won silver and bronze in Los Angeles.

The skateboarder also overtook figure skater Cecilia Colledge, who turned 15 just a couple of months before the 1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen Games, where she won a silver medal.

"I’m so stoked. I can’t believe it, it’s unbelievable. I'm so happy to be on the podium with these guys, it's insane," said Brown.

"The medal feels unreal, it’s like a dream. I can’t wait to show the medal to my family and friends.

Read more: Sky Brown: Team GB's youngest ever summer Olympian confirmed for Tokyo

"Sakura [Yosozumi, gold medallist] said, 'you've got it Sky, I know you're going to make it', and that really made me feel better. 

"I was a little nervous but I'm happy to be here and honestly, I just wanted to land my trick. I didn't really care what place I got, I wanted to land my trick.

"I really hope I inspire some girls. I feel like people think I'm too young and I can't do it but, if you believe in yourself, you can do anything. I believed in myself and I'm here."

Brown's father and coach - Stu - was at the Ariake Urban Sports Park watching on as she competed.

The teenager initially qualified for the final in second place.

She was beaten out of the top spots by Japanese skaters Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki.

The 13-year-old's success comes after Charlotte Dujardin also made history as the most decorated female Olympian for Team GB when she won a sixth medal in dressage last week.

