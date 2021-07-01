Sky Brown: Team GB's youngest ever summer Olympian confirmed for Tokyo

Sky Brown is the youngest ever member of Team GB competing in the summer Olympics. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Team GB will field its youngest ever summer Olympian at this year's Tokyo Olympics - 12-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown.

The teenager will be 13 years and 11 days when she competes, taking the title from Margery Hinton who was 13 years and 44 days when she competed as a swimmer at Amsterdam 1928.

Brown said she was "stoked" to become Great Britain’s youngest summer Olympian, explaining that "it’s more than a dream come true".

She also shared her hopes of inspiring other girls to get involved in skateboarding, saying: "Everyone around the world will be watching, and I feel like if I'm the little one in there going big, hopefully they (girls) will think, 'maybe I can do it', and I can show the world how fun and creative skateboarding is."

The youngster went on to say: "I'm just thinking about blasting, going high, getting my kicks and getting my line, and having style."

"You'll see lots of unexpected things. It's going to be super-fun to watch."

This is the first time skateboarding will be included in the summer Olympics and there will be two disciplines: park and street.

Brown, currently aged 12, is part of a two-person team, being joined by 14-year-old Bombette Martin.

Bombette Martin will be joining Sky Brown as a part of the Team GB skateboarding team. Picture: PA

James Hope-Gill, CEO at Skateboard GB, said: "We are so excited to see two GB skateboarders qualify for the Games.

"Both girls have such amazing talent and are an inspiration to other skateboarders out there, showing people that anything is possible, no matter your age.

"Over the last two years we have worked with Sky and Bombette to help them with their training and runs.

"Today’s announcement shows how their hard work has paid-off. We wish them the best of luck.”

Other new sports being introduced to the 2021 Olympics include surfing, sport climbing and karate, in a bid to draw in a larger audience to the event.

The Tokyo Olympics will run from 23 July to 8 August 2021.