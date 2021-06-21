'Laurel Hubbard should be in the male category,' Fair Play for Women Director argues

By Sam Sholli

Laurel Hubbard, the first transgender athlete selected to compete at the Olympics, should be in the male category, Dr Nicola Williams has told LBC.

Dr Williams, who is Director of the Fair Play For Women organisation, made the claim while speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Laurel Hubbard has been selected as a part of the New Zealand's weightlifting team for the Tokyo Olympics.

She is set to compete in the women's super heavyweight category.

Dr Williams told LBC: "Laurel Hubbard was born male. [She] has benefited from a testosterone-driven puberty [and] hormone therapy doesn't eliminate that advantage.

"So where should Laurel [Hubbard] be? Well, in the male category. That's what that category is for."

The Tokyo Olympics are set to open on 23 July following a one-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

