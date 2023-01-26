Pivot! Sofa wedged on stairs as furious customer says delivery men simply 'walked away'

Mr Ansell posted a photo of the sofa wedged in his staircase on social media in an image similar to the famous scene in Friends. Picture: Luke Ansell/NBC

By Asher McShane

An angry homeowner has accused delivery men of ‘trashing’ his home after they left a sofa wedged on the stairs in an incident reminiscent of a famous scene from the sitcom Friends.

Luke Ansell was moving in to a new house in Bournemouth, and ordered the £2,000 couch from designersofas4u.co.uk.

But he said the deliverymen, who initially said they handle awkward drop-offs all the time, got the sofa wedged on his stairs and then left, saying they had no time to rectify it.

However the company says it carried out an investigation and disputed his account.

Mr Ansell posted pictures of the sofa on a local Facebook group and said four ‘lovely members of the community’ came to his aid to move it upstairs.

He said he had paid extra for ‘white glove’ delivery of the item and the delivery men who arrived on January 19 said there was room to take the sofa up the stairs to his second floor office.

He said plasterwork and his bannister had been damaged.

The company said in a statement that the sofa had been ‘left in a safe place on the landing’ but offered to replace the damaged sofa as a goodwill gesture.