NatWest closes further 23 branches across UK in fresh blow for high street

NatWest will close another 23 branches. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

NatWest is set to close a further 23 branches across England and Wales in a fresh blow for the high street.

The closures will continue through to June as part of the transition of services to online as a "faster and easier" way to do banking.

It is yet another setback for the high street as more bank branches abandon in-person transactions in favour of mobile banking.

Sites set to close include London's Clapham high street as well as the Blackpool branch on Lytham Road and Southampton's on Bitterne Road.

Closing dates for Horwich and Shoreham-by-Sea are yet to be confirmed.

The bank's first wave of closures hit in January after announcing in October that 43 branches would be closed throughout 2023 - 13 of which having already closed.

NatWest Bank, Exeter City Centre, Devon. Picture: Alamy

A NatWest spokesperson said: "As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it's faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

"We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren't right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

"We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them."

Natwest app icon on mobile phone. Picture: Alamy

Full list of 23 NatWest sites due to close:

Southampton, Bitterne Road - April 25

Blackpool, Lytham Road - April 25

London, Clapham High Street - April 26

Stroud, Bank Buildings - April 26

Fleet, Fleet Road - April 27

Heslington, Main Street - April 27

Horwich, Lee Lane - TBC

Dunstable, High Street North - May 3

Maidstone, Sutton Road - May 4

Exeter, St. Thomas Centre - May 9

Bootle, Stanley Road - May 10

Crawley, Gatwick Road - May 11

Frome, Market Place - May 11

Broadwater, Broadwater Street East - May 16

Colwyn Bay, Abergele Road - May 17

Ilminster, East Street - May 18

London, Marylebone High Street - May 23

Sheerness, High Street - May 24

Shoreham-by-Sea, East Street - TBC

Llansamlet, Phoenix Way - May 25

Cranbrook, High Street - May 30

Torquay, 128 Newton Road - May 31

Birstall, 659 Loughborough Road - June 1