Olympic snowboarding star Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche in Swiss Alps

Sophie Hediger. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger has died following an avalanche accident in Arosa on Monday, the Swiss-Ski federation has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hediger, 26, was a member of the snowboard cross national team and took part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China before achieving her first two World Cup podium places in the 2023-24 season.

Swiss-Ski sport chief executive Walter Reusser said: "We are speechless and our thoughts are with Sophie's family, to whom we express our deepest condolences.

"For the Swiss-Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas period. We are immeasurably sad."

Swiss-Ski said no further details about Hediger's death would be released, a decision which was taken in agreement with her family and partner.

Read more: Ex-Abercrombie CEO’s dementia ‘may leave him incompetent to face sex charges’

Read more: Man, 27, arrested after dog walker killed in 'hit and run' collision on rural street just days before Christmas