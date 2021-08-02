South Korea warned not to hold military drills with US amid tensions with the North

The South has been warned off holding drills with the US. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

North Korea has warned the South not to hold military exercises with the US.

South Korea, which regularly holds drills with American forces, has said they should not create any tension, Reuters reports.

Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned that an attempt to hold exercises would harm efforts to repair ties on the Korean peninsula.

Reuters said it happened just days after both the North and South restored a hotline which the North cut off a year ago, and quoted the South's defence ministry spokesman as saying: "We have nothing to comment on her statement, but regarding the exercises, the timing and method were not finalised."

Kim Jong Un has previously warned the country faced potential food shortages and extended Covid restrictions.

The economy has deteriorated after pandemic border closures were enforced.

His state's official Korean Central News Agency previously said Mr Kim had urged officials to boost agricultural production.

It reported the leader also "set forth the tasks for the state to maintain (a) perfect anti-epidemic state" – with North Korea claiming it has not had a single case, a claim widely doubted.

Meanwhile, Mr Kim offered appreciation after claiming the country's industrial output had increased by 25% from last year.