Kim Jong Un warn of food shortages in North Korea amid longer Covid restrictions

16 June 2021, 06:49

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned of possible food shortages
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned of possible food shortages.

By Kate Buck

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned of possible food shortages and called for his people to brace for extended Covid-19 restrictions as he opened a major political conference to discuss efforts to salvage a broken economy.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency also said on Wednesday that Mr Kim called for discussions on how the North should deal with the "current international situation", though it did not mention any specific comments from Mr Kim about the US or South Korea.

North Korea has so far ignored the allies' calls to resume nuclear negotiations that have stalled for two years following the collapse of Mr Kim's ambitious summitry with former President Donald Trump. Those talks derailed over disagreements in exchanging relief from crippling US-led sanctions with denuclearisation steps by the North.

Meanwhile, the North's economy has decayed further amid pandemic border closures, which choked off trade with China, while devastating typhoons and floods last summer decimated crops.

Monitors assessing the situation in North Korea have yet to see signs of mass starvation or major instability, but some analysts say conditions could be aligning for a perfect storm that undercuts food and exchange markets and triggers public panic.

Experts widely doubt North Korea's claim it has not had a single Covid-19 case, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border with China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

The Korea Development Institute, a South Korean government think tank, said last month the North could face food shortages of around a million tons this year.

During the plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee that opened on Tuesday, Mr Kim urged officials to find ways to boost agricultural production, saying the country's food situation "is now getting tense".

KCNA said Mr Kim also "set forth the tasks for the state to maintain (a) perfect anti-epidemic state" - indicating North Korea would extend its pandemic lockdown despite the stress on its economy.

Mr Kim had called for the party meeting to review national efforts to rebuild the economy for the first half of the year.

While addressing the "unfavourable" conditions and challenges on Tuesday, Mr Kim also expressed appreciation over what he described as improvements, claiming the country's industrial output so far has increased by 25% from last year, KCNA said.

North Korea held its first ruling party congress in five years in January where it laid out development plans for the next five years. At that meeting, Mr Kim urged his people to be resilient in the struggle for economic self-reliance, called for reasserting greater state control over the economy, boosting agricultural production and prioritising the development of chemicals and metal industries.

Experts say those sectors are crucial to revitalising North Korean industrial production undercut by sanctions and halted imports of factory materials amid the pandemic.

