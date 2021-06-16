Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza after incendiary balloons fired

16 June 2021, 01:06 | Updated: 16 June 2021, 01:09

The airstrikes are the first flare up of tensions since the ceasefire in May ended 11 days of violence
The airstrikes are the first flare up of tensions since the ceasefire in May ended 11 days of violence. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Israel says it has launched airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Israeli military said the strikes were in response to incendiary balloons launched from the territory.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces said they were “prepared for all scenarios”, which included the “resumption of hostilities” in the area.

The airstrike was the first launched on Gaza since a ceasefire was agreed on 20 May.

The truce ended 11 days of violence that left more than 200 people dead and thousands wounded.

At the time, a Hamas official said the ceasefire was a defeat for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has since been ousted after 12 years in power.

Read more: Metropolitan Police accused of 'institutional corruption' in Daniel Morgan case

Read more: PM condemns shocking moment journalist forced to flee from anti-lockdown hate mob

Last month’s violence started when Hamas militants launched rockets at Jerusalem following clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli Police at the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Police tactics and opposition to a potential eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers led to growing anger.

In response to repeated rocket attacks, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes into Gaza, saying it targeted Hamas' infrastructure.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Covid jabs are reportedly set to become mandatory for NHS and care home staff

Covid jabs 'to be made compulsory' for care home staff in England - reports
Boris Johnson welcomed a report from a taskforce on life outside the EU

PM: Path through 'restrictive regulation' must be cleared to fulfil Brexit's potential
Harvey Weinstein allegations

Judge approves Weinstein’s extradition for California rape case
Arrivals in Ireland from Britain will need to quarantine for 5-14 days depending on their vaccination status and whether they take PCR test

Ireland confirms quarantine requirement for people arriving from Britain
A man receives a coronavirus vaccine in Hungary

One in five people in parts of EU paid bribes for healthcare during pandemic - survey
Agnes Akom, 20, went missing after leaving her home at Cricklewood Broadway on 9 May

Agnes Akom: Human remains found in search for missing woman

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed
Eddie Mair's revealing timeline of the Delta Covid variant has affected the UK

Eddie Mair's revealing timeline of how the Delta Covid variant has affected the UK
Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones

Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones
UK benefits from Australia deal 'hidden inside giant cake' says former trade negotiator

Australian ex-negotiator 'hasn't heard any benefits' for UK in new trade deal
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 15/06 watch again

Time for 'targeted measures', Natwest Chair tells LBC

NatWest Chairman calls for 'targeted' financial support for struggling businesses

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London