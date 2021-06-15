Home Secretary condemns anti-lockdown mob hurling abuse at journalist at protest

The journalist was forced to run to safety after being hounded by a mob. Picture: Twitter

By Kate Buck

The Home Secretary has condemned a mob of anti-lockdown protesters who abused and chased a journalist covering a demonstration at Downing Street yesterday.

Footage shared on social media showed demonstrators shouting abuse in the face of Nicholas Watt near Downing Street on Monday.

Newsnight's political editor Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard, was forced to run through the mob beyond a line of police officers as people shouted "traitor" and other slurs at him.

Serious questions for the police here who stood by and did nothing while a mob of nutters intimidated and shoved a journalist. Solidarity with @nicholaswatt pic.twitter.com/ubHK9R7Nuq — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) June 15, 2021

Priti Patel condemned the scenes, writing online: “This behaviour is never acceptable.

“The safety of journalists is fundamental to our democracy. “

Crowds had gathered in Westminster to protest against the Government's extension of coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks.

The BBC condemned the actions of the protesters and said in a statement: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable.

The video of @BBCNewsnight's Nick Watt being abused by a mob is appalling and distressing.



"All journalists should be able to carry out their work without intimidation or impediment."

Jo Stevens, Labour's shadow culture secretary, said: "This extremely disturbing footage showing clear intimidation of a journalist while carrying out his job is absolutely unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

"It is shocking that a BBC lanyard makes someone a target like this."

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for further information.