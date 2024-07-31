Exclusive

Southport shop owner tells how rioters 'kicked in the doors' of his business, leaving family in tears

Shop owner describes how business was damaged by Southport riot

By Alex Taylor and Kit Heren

A Southport shop owner has told LBC of how rioters vandalised his shop on Tuesday night, leaving the family in tears.



Chanaka Balasuryla said that he "panicked" when he saw thugs "kicking in the doors" of his shop, the Windsor Mini Mart on Sussex Street, close to the mosque targeted by far-right rioters on Tuesday night.

Mr Balasuryla said that the vandalism was particularly painful, given that he had built his business up from scratch over several years.

He added that neighbours had come over to help clean up on Wednesday morning.

Around 50 police officers were injured in Tuesday night's disorder, which came after three children were killed by a knifeman on Monday. A police van was also set on fire during the riot.

The mother of one of the children killed has called for an end to the violence, and politicians including Keir Starmer said that rioters would feel the full force of the law.

Windsor Mini Mart on Windsor Road in Southport, Merseyside,. Picture: Alamy

Faith group the Muslim Council of Britain also condemned the rioting. Footage taken by LBC on Wednesday shows some locals coming together to help rebuild an outside wall belonging to the mosque that was damaged in the riots.

Describing how his shop was damaged, Mr Balasuryla said: "I mean, unfortunately, because we were looking on the camera as to what's happening outside... just to see it, and then unfortunately, when they kicked in the doors, I was panicked. And I was emotionally charged a little bit.

He added that his family saw the footage as well "so, they were upset, they were crying."

Mr Balasuriya said that he had closed the shop on Tuesday evening "to respect people."

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport, after three children died. Picture: Alamy

"The people [who rioted] are not from here, I don’t recognise any of their faces,” Mr Balasuryla told LBC.

"It’s not right. They have other things in their mind. It’s sad, actually. You build up everything over the last four years and to see it like that…"

Tuesday night's riot began when a group of men, believed to be connected to the far-right English Defence League, started launching stones and bottles towards them and attacking the riot vans.

Officers cleared the area directly outside a local mosque and stood guard with batons raised as the police van blazed behind them.

Masked youths were seen scouring the ground for bricks littering the floor to throw at lines of officers.

Southport clean-up begins after far-right riots

Chants of "England till I die" where heard on the scene.

Heavy thuds were heard as the vans took hits and police raised their shields against incoming missiles.

The rioting was sparked after three girls - Elsie Dot Stancome, Bebe King and Alice Dasilva Aguiar were killed by a knifeman who burst into a children's Taylor Swift dance class on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.