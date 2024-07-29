Southport stabbing: Everything we know so far as major incident declared

Young children are said to be among at least eight people stabbed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A major incident has been declared in Southport, Merseyside, after a mass stabbing - here is everything we know so far about the attack.

Emergency services were called to a property on Hart Street, Southport at about 11.50am on Monday.

One child is understood to have died and several more are injured after the stabbing.

Merseyside Police said it had declared a "critical police incident" after it received reports of a stabbing.

Alder Hey NHS trust has declared a major incident and have asked parents to only bring children to the Emergency Department if urgent.

At least eight injured

At least eight people are being treated for stab injuries, including children.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said its paramedics were responding to reports of "multiple stabbings" in Southport.

A statement said: "North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) is responding to a major incident following a call at 11:48am to Hart Street in Southport following reports of multiple stabbings.

"We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), Air Ambulance and Merit Doctors to the scene.

"So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital."

Man detained and knife seized

Armed police detained a man and seized a knife after several people were injured.

They said he had been taken to a police station.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

"Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

"Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public."

Locals told to keep windows and doors locked

Local social media and WhatsApp groups quickly lit up with warnings about the threats.

One woman told local paper the Liverpool Echo that soon after the attack "messages started to go around the local WhatsApp groups, saying 'lock your windows, lock your doors'".

She added that "we were told a man was running around stabbing people."

Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday club

The incident is understood to have taken place at a Taylor Swift-themed children's dance and yoga workshop between 10am and 12pm.

A major incident is underway in Southport. Picture: @ChauffeurWest

Witnesses describe 'eerie' atmosphere as body bag spotted at scene

A resident, who did not want to be named, told LBC: "All I could see was one green body bag on the floor outside where it happened."

He added: "It's just eerie down there. There's a weird atmosphere from my garden. All the police are silent. It's very quiet... every breath feels quite hard down there, it's hard to explain."

He said his Mum had "seen the bodies" and described the scene as like something "straight out of a crime horror".

Another resident told LBC: "I think it's something horrific that is happening and I'm praying it wasn't the father of one of the children who did it, because that's the worry. I'm hoping it was just a deranged stranger.

"This is a family road, 90% of these houses either have children or grandchildren, it's very much a family area."