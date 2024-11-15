At least ten dead and more injured in fire at Spanish nursing home

At least ten people have been killed and others hurt in a fire at a nursing home in Spain.

The blaze erupted in the town of Villafranca de Ebro in north-eastern Spain early on Friday morning.

Some 82 people were in the home at the time of the fire.

The home was for elderly people and mental health patients.

The casualties are thought to have died from smoke inhalation, according to early reports in local media.

Firefighters, other emergency workers and medical staff rushed to the scene, as well as local politicians.

Villafranca de Ebro is around 20 miles from Zaragoza, one of the largest cities in northern Spain.

Local politician Fernando Beltrán Blazquez said: "We deeply regret the death of ten people in the fire at the Villafranca de Ebro nursing home.

"We continue to closely monitor the progress of the two critically injured people and the investigation into the causes of the fire."

