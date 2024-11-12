Mother of four, 37, killed in fire at £1.2m home as her four young children 'manage to escape'

Kate Mulcahy, 37, was found dead after a fierce blaze broke out at the home in Greater Manchester. Picture: Facebook

By Will Conroy

The victim of a fire at a £1.2 million home has been pictured for the first time as friends and family pay tribute to the mother-of-four.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Mulcahy, 37, was found dead after a fierce blaze broke out at the home in Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Sunday.

She is understood to be the mother of twin boys, born last year, and two girls, who all escaped the fire unharmed, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Ms Mulcahy's family is reportedly being supported by specially-trained officers.

On Monday, ward councillor Dylan Williams posted on Facebook: “Heartbreaking news from Ramsden Farm off Round Thorn Road, Alkrington, this morning.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the deceased family and friends. 30s is truly no age at all.

“The exact cause leading up to the incident is not yet known.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed it was called to reports of a fire at a house on Round Thorn Road, Middleton at 4.22am on Sunday.

It added: “Emergency services attended, and sadly a woman in her 30s was found inside the house deceased. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances.”

As of Tuesday lunchtime, no arrests had been made, the force said.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Sunday that five fire engines attended the scene.

Forensic officers and crime scene specialists continued to be present at the scene on Tuesday while neighbours paid tribute to Ms Mulcahy as flowers were laid on the front lawn.

Read more: Love Island star Malin Andersson 'seconds from death' after £100k BMW 'blew up and caught fire'

Read more: East London tower block fire was caused by lithium battery, says London Fire Brigade

Carol Duggan, who lives in nearby Round Thorn Road, said: “I got up at 5am because I couldn't sleep. It was very bright outside and I went to see what was going on.

“There were fire engines. In the morning I walked down and saw it had been cordoned off.

“She seemed a nice person, very chatty. I was totally shocked when I found out it was her.

“I only spoke to her a couple of weeks ago when she was walking home with the children. She was very friendly.

“I would be walking with the dog and she would be walking with the children. I spoke to her every time I saw her. It's terrible.”

A woman who lived nearby told the M.E.N: “She had two girls and two boys. The boys were twins.

“She was really nice. I would say 'hello' to her every time I saw her. She was a very nice lady.”

Another neighbour described it as a “tragedy”, adding: “It's absolutely horrendous, how sad. Those poor babies. There are no words.”

Read more: Violence reignites in Amsterdam as tram set on fire days on from 'anti-Semitic attacks'

Read more: 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters tackle tower block blaze in east London

Friends have flooded Facebook with tributes. Daniel Towsey posted: “Heartbreaking news, RIP Kate.”

Farrah Terris wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken my lifelong friend. You was the best matey. Love you forever xx.”

Johanna Black posted: “Cruel world. RIP Kate. Will always remember the laughs.”

The house was recently put up for sale, with signs appearing outside “four or five weeks ago”, according to neighbours.

An online listing for the house put its value at £1.2m. The listing has now been removed.