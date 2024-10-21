East London tower block fire was caused by lithium battery, says London Fire Brigade

The blaze erupted 8am on Monday morning. Picture: @mikemadeit_

By Asher McShane

A blaze at a tower block in Plaistow, East London this morning was started by a lithium battery that failed, the London Fire Brigade said.

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at a tower block in Plaistow, East London this morning.

Firefighters attended the blaze at a tower block in Plaistow, East London at around 8am.

It is believed the inferno broke out on the tenth floor. Around 30 people were evacuated from the 15-storey building.

The Fire Brigade said that early investigations indicate the fire was started accidentally, "caused by the failure of a lithium battery."

The London Fire Brigade said: "Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are responding to a fire at a residential block on Queens Road West in #Plaistow.

10 fire engines and 70 firefighters tackle tower block blaze in east London

The fire is now under control. Picture: London Fire Brigade

"Traffic in the area will be impacted as crews respond. More information to follow."

Three men left the flat after the fire erupted, the LFB said, all three are being treated on the scene.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control at around 9:00am on Monday, the LFB said.

Traffic in the area will be affected as crews respond, they added.

