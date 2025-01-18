Breaking News

Horror as ski lift 'collapses' in Spain, injuring dozens of people

A ski lift collapsed in Astun, Spain. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A ski lift has collapsed in Spain, injuring dozens of people.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shocking incident took place in the Astun ski resort on the northern border with France, in the Pyrenees mountain range.

At least 30 people were injured, nine of whom are seriously injured and eight very seriously hurt.

Several helicopters and fire engines were sent to the site to help with the victims.

It is unclear what caused the collapse.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that he was "shocked by the news of the accident".

Read more: Shock as 'Kill A Tourist' slogan graffiti seen in Tenerife, as local says anti-holidaymaker backlash getting 'frightening'

Read more: Spain to slap 100% tax on foreign home-buyers in blow to British expat hopefuls

Ojo, que parece que se ha caído al menos una silla en #Astún. Suben muchas ambulancias. pic.twitter.com/oB9hrI4i4J — Saúl Esclarín🔻 (@saulesclarin) January 18, 2025

"All our affection to the injured and their families," he added.

A holidaymaker said on social media: "Accident in Astún. The Canal Roya chair has fallen.

"Luckily we are fine but there are injured people, we have seen several stretchers coming down."

Another person said: "Look out, it seems that at least one chair has fallen at Astún.

"Many ambulances are coming up."