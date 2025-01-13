Spain to slap 100% tax on foreign home-buyers in blow to British expat hopefuls

13 January 2025, 16:53

Spain is set to impose a tax on foreigners buying property in the country in a blow to British expat hopefuls.
Spain is set to impose a tax on foreigners buying property in the country in a blow to British expat hopefuls. Picture: GETTY

By Jacob Paul

Spain is set to impose a significant new tax on foreigners, including Brits, buying homes in the country as it moves to prioritise housing availability for locals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the new package of measures today.

One of the 12 is the controversial proposal to introduce a tax for non-EU citizens who don’t already live in Spain on buying homes in the country. 

The tax raises the amount when purchasing a property to 100 percent of its value.

House-buyers in the country are currently expected to fork out for costs and taxes worth between 10 and 12% of the house price, depending on its location. 

Mr Sanchez said that the new levy would help “prioritise the availability of housing for residents”.

Read more: Mystery as Brit tourist's naked body found on Thailand beach, as chilling CCTV uncovered

Read more: Firms to pass on tax hikes through lower wages in long run, Bank executive says

Residential properties on a street in the Pedregalejo Playa area in Malaga, Spain.
Residential properties on a street in the Pedregalejo Playa area in Malaga, Spain. Picture: Getty

Mr Sánchez also accused the 27,000 foreigners from outside the EU who purchased homes in Spain in 2023 of buying the properties “not to live in them, but to speculate”. 

He added that house prices are one of Europe’s “main challenges, adding that “average house prices in Europe have risen by 48% in the last decade and it is unbearable.”

It comes after the Spanish prime minister announced plans to end the so-called 'golden visa' scheme in a blow to thousands of British expats.

It is set to end on April 3 this year as part of efforts to prioritise affordable housing for Spaniards. The scheme currently allows non-EU citizens who invest around half a million euros in Spanish property to live and work there for three years. 

The minimum required investment for the visa was €500,000 (£420,000).

Mr Sanchez said last April: "Today, 94 out of every 100 such visas are linked to real estate investment... in major cities like Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Alicante, Valencia or Palma de Mallorca that are facing a highly stressed market and where it's almost impossible to find decent housing for those who already live, work and pay their taxes there."

The scheme was rolled out in Spain in a bid to bolster their economy in the wake of the global financial crisis.Wealthy foreigners, many of whom were Brits, were encouraged to invest in Spanish real estate.

But it came under increasing pressure from the EU after Brexit, which marked the end of freedom of movement.

The number of Brits officially registered as living in Spain has still increased since the UK left the EU, surging from 276,089 in 2017 to 284,037 in 2023, according to the El Padrón registry.

Barcelona mayor Jaume Collboni has also vowed to end short-term tourist lets in the country’s most-visited city within five years amid the crackdown on  mass tourism. 

He told a news conference in June he does not plan to renew any of the 10,101 tourist licences granted to landlords when they expire in November 2028.

 Mr Collboni said the apartments, advertised on sites such as Airbnb and Homeaway, would be available to locals instead.

The boom in short-term rentals in Barcelona by foreign tourists meant some residents could not afford an apartment after rents rose 68% in the past 10 years and the cost of buying a house rose by 38%, Mr Collboni said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two men clear up shattered glass

Tsunami alert lifted after magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Japan

Exclusive
Speaking to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, Bangladeshi politician Bobby Hajjaj has said the government must conduct a full investigation into the allegations

Tulip Siddiq investigation must find out if money was ‘looted from a third world country,’ says Bangladeshi politician

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note

Mother of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after 'monster' Ryan Wellings cleared of manslaughter

Oldham Royal Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust Formerly known as Oldham and District General Hospital Coldhurst area of Oldha

Man, 37, charged with attempted murder after stabbing of nurse at Oldham Hospital

Keir Starmer has leapt to chancellor Rachel Reeves' defence as pressure grows over market turmoil.

Keir Starmer stresses 'full confidence' in Reeves as PM 'refuses' to say if she'll stay chancellor at next election

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani (Leonardo Bianchi/LaPresse via AP)

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani, famed for Benetton adverts, dies aged 82

Dramatic moment Olympic kitesurfing champion saves drowning woman from ocean

Dramatic moment Olympic kitesurfer saves drowning woman from ocean

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing after back-to-back defeats.

Tyson Fury says ‘it’s been a blast’ as boxing star announces retirement with cryptic message

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Omar Havana/AP)

EU’s executive branch denies cover-up over the health of its president

Kiena Dawes, 23, took her own life on a railway line after prolonged abuse by her ex

Heartbreaking moment mum drops baby daughter at friend's house before killing herself after years of abuse

Birthday cakes, sweets and other goods high in sugar, will be banned in Scottish nurseries from this summer.

SNP slammed for making Scotland a ‘joyless place’ as birthday cakes and sweets to be banned in nurseries

Father, 77, jailed after forcing his three children to eat pet rabbit during 'sadistic' reign of abuse spanning 15 years

Father, 77, jailed after forcing his three children to eat pet rabbit during 'sadistic' reign of abuse spanning 15 years

The comet could be seen in parts of the UK tonight (FILE)

How to see the once-in-a-lifetime comet that could be visible for the first time in 160,000 years tonight

California Wildfires

Los Angeles wildfire deaths rise to 24 as more fierce winds are forecast

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note

Latest News

See more Latest News

The pound has dropped to its lowest value against the dollar since November 2023

Britain faces fresh economy blow as pound plunges and Treasury calls for 'ruthless spending cuts'
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces bypass key Ukraine stronghold in bid to cut off its supplies

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she is ending her marriage to Peter Murrell

Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to former SNP boss Peter Murrell

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears to be close

'Progress' made in Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after Trump warned 'all hell will break loose' if hostages were not freed
Many young people are too anxious to change a lightbulb because of the dangers of ladders

Young people paying professionals to do basic tasks like changing lightbulbs - as 'going up a ladder is too risky'
Two members of Just Stop Oil spray Charles Darwin's grave

Eco activists Just Stop Oil deface Charles Darwin’s grave in Westminster Abbey in latest fossil fuel protest
Tributes have been paid to Taylor Lupton, who died in the crash

Tributes paid to ‘amazing’ dad, 18, who died when car veered off road and ploughed into sewage pit
Daniel Khalife's escape led to a nationwide manhunt.

Second man charged with helping former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped prison

Riley is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with short, dark brown hair.

Police launch urgent appeal for missing 12-year-old boy who failed to return from school last week
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on stage with backdrop of faces

Meta axes diversity and inclusion programme

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News