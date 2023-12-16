Breaking News

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapses on pitch as game vs Bournemouth abandoned

Tom Lockyer. Picture: Getty Images

By Olly Roberts

The Luton captain collapsed mid-way through the second half of their Premier League tie with Bournemouth.

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton has been abandoned after the Hatters' captain, Tom Lockyer, collapsed on the pitch.

As Lockyer received medical treatment on the field, both sets of players were taken off the pitch with the score at 1-1.

Lockyer previously collapsed during Luton's play-off final win against Coventry in May but was given the all clear to play after having heart surgery.

After receiving treatment, he was eventually taken off on a stretcher.

More to follow.