Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan

25 July 2023, 22:39

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.
Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The streaming giant has taken a multi-million dollar hit from its podcasts after scrapping a number of high-profile contracts, including with Harry and Meghan.

Spotify revealed its major £34m (€39m) write down in the second quarter of the year, but attributed the fall to “write offs and contract termination” costs “in connection with rationalising our podcast content portfolio”.

It comes after it was announced in June that the Swedish company planned to cut around 200 jobs, equivalent to approximately 2% of its workforce, as part of a major restructuring effort within its podcast division.

The loss from podcasting was part of a wider €302m fall for the music platform, as reports suggest the company is working to reduce office space while it slashes jobs, The Telegraph reported.

Earlier this year, CEO Daniel Ek admitted that he may have gone overboard with spending, as the company suffered a staggering €430 million loss in the previous year.

Over the past few years, Spotify has pumped billions of euros into the podcasting realm, securing deals with big-name stars like the Sussexes and Joe Rogan.

Harry and Meghan initially signed a three-year deal to produce content for Spotify, with Meghan hosting the first series called Archetypes.

However, the Duchess of Sussexes’ podcast series failed to make waves, while the Joe Rogan deal, rumoured to be worth $200 million, was mired in controversies as the host spread Covid vaccine misinformation and used a racial slur.

Read more: Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

Read more: Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting? The latest rumours explained

Meghan's podcast was scrapped after one season.
Meghan's podcast was scrapped after one season. Picture: Alamy

A joint statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio, which is Meghan and Prince Harry's production firm, said the two were "proud of the series we made together" but they had "mutually agreed to part ways".

The Sussexes had reportedly signed a $20m deal with the streaming giant in 2020, and the show featured Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.

After they "parted ways" with the streaming giant, Bill Simmons, who is Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetisation, was quick to hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"The f***ing grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them,” he said in one of his own podcast episodes.

Daniel Ek, Spotify’s chief executive, said the streaming giant was “stepping out of some deals and relationships that haven’t worked out”, and even admitted “we overpaid relative to what we should have done”.

It comes after the music company announced plans to raise the price of monthly subscription fees across 50 countries on Tuesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe Lewis has been indicted for insider trading in the US.

Tottenham Hotspur British billionaire owner Joe Lewis indicted by US authorities for insider trading scheme

Belgium Brussels Attacks

Six guilty over Brussels terror attacks that killed 32 people

APTOPIX Long Island Serial Killings

US police complete search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home

Mexico Missing Students

Report questions Mexican military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

Space Station

Nasa power outage temporarily halts contact with space station

France UNESCO Biden

Jill Biden marks US re-entry into Unesco with flag-raising ceremony in Paris

Earns Microsoft

Microsoft reports 20.1 billion dollar quarterly profit and pledges to lead on AI

Biden Dog

Joe Biden’s dog ‘bit Secret Service officers 10 times in four months’

Jet announced the pair have officially tied the knot.

‘We're married!’: Gladiators star Jet ties the knot in intimate ceremony after supermarket meet-cute with wife

China Politics

China’s foreign minister replaced after weeks of absence

Europe Weather

Two dead as Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued

People – Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after reckless driving charge

Russia Putin

Putin plans to visit China in October, says Kremlin

The exploded departure hall pictured at Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, Tuesday 22 March 2016. At least 13 people have been killed after two explosions in the departure hall of Brussels Airport.

Six bombers convicted for murder for part in Brussels 2016 terrorist attacks which killed 36 people at airport

US Russia Ukraine War Trevor Reed

Marine veteran freed by Russia in prisoner swap injured fighting in Ukraine – US

Israel Politics

Israeli doctors stage walkout after law is passed weakening top court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James’ son Bronny, 18, stable after suffering cardiac arrest – spokesman

Biden

Joe Biden signs proclamation for monument to lynched black teenager Emmett Till

Philip was seen buying more knives to replace the ones he used to murder his wife

Knife killer seen in newly-released footage buying new blades to replace the ones he used to stab wife to death
Qin Gang has been removed as China's foreign minister.

Chinese foreign minister removed from office a month after vanishing amid rumours of ‘affair’ with TV presenter
DeSantis Accident

DeSantis in four-car crash while travelling to campaign event in Tennessee

Connor Gibson walked his sister to an area of woodland where he tried to rape her, then strangled her

Chilling moment brother, 20, leads sister, 16, to woodland before sexually assaulting and strangling her
Nigeria Central Bank

Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor in court on firearms charges

Europe Ukraine Grain

EU agriculture officials to look at funding Ukrainian grain transportation

Books-National-Book-Awards-Drew-Barrymore

Drew Barrymore to host US National Book Awards with Oprah Winfrey guest speaker

LeBron James's college basketball star son Bronny, 18, suffered a heart attack while at training yesterday, it has been reported.

LeBron James's son has 'heart attack' during workout with young prospect Bronny, 18, taken to ICU in California

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit