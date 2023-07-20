Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting? The latest rumours explained

20 July 2023, 17:03

Prince Harry looking gloomy alongside Meghan Markle in a cream top
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bee the centre of split rumours recently. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been plagued by separation rumours recently but how true are they?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are constantly making headlines since departing the royal family whether it be them downsizing their living arrangements to their alleged feud with Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

And more recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have two children Archie and Lilibet together, have been plagued by split and separation rumours.

The reports began when a source claimed to RadarOnline that Meghan and Harry were taking "time apart" and "trying to figure out what hit them."

Social media has also been rife with uncertified reports too that the former royal pair could be ready to split.

Prince Harry to lose out on 'hugely important' royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Prince Harry should only get £500 in compensation for phone hacking claims, High Court told

However, neither Harry or Meghan themselves have given any reason for the split speculation with a royal insider stepping forward to defend their relationship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry together at a public event
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are very much still together according to recent reports. Picture: Alamy

A source said to be close to the couple "assured" PageSix that "any speculation of a breakup is untrue."

Harry and Meghan were last spotted enjoying July 4th with their children but they mainly choose to remain out of the spotlight following their royal family departure.

So what is next for Harry and Meghan? It seems despite being dropped by Spotify, the couple remain with big work plans.

King Charles's youngest son is said to be working on a solo documentary in Africa as part of his ongoing Netflix deal.

Several of the couple's show ideas are understood to have been rejected but one proposal by Harry - a documentary in Africa - is expected to move forward.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry, at an official event with him wearing a navy blazer and tie and Meghan wearing a black dress with a sleek ponytail
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep their family life out of the spotlight. Picture: Alamy

Sussexes’ Spotify deal ends after one series of Meghan’s podcast

It comes after reports Netflix were also planning to end their deal with the Sussexes when it expires in 2025.

It is unclear exactly what the programme will cover but the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike has meant Harry has not been able to move forward with his ideas as of yet.

Harry and Meghan have so far only worked with the streaming service on one project - their Meghan & Harry documentary which was released last year - and will also be releasing a series called Heart of Invictus based on a group of Invictus Games competitors from around the globe.

He previously worked with Apple on a series about mental health, titled The Me You Can't See.

