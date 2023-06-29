Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

29 June 2023, 19:03 | Updated: 29 June 2023, 19:30

The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Harry could be about to lose a major royal role after by leaving Frogmore cottage, an expert has revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan finally vacated their former Windsor home on Thursday six months after they received marching orders from King Charles.

The royal pair’s remaining belongings were packed up and shipped off to their Californian home with just one day before the final deadline to go.

Confirming the news, Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage.

"We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here.

"Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

Now that the pair officially have no British residence, however, it means the Duke of Sussex could be about to lose out on a vital royal role: Counsellor of State.

It is believed the Prince had a final night stay at the cottage during the phone-hacking trials.
It is believed the Prince had a final night stay at the cottage during the phone-hacking trials. Picture: Getty

Counsellors of State carry out “official duties” of the King, which may including attending Privy Council meetings and signing routine documents.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: “Losing their UK home without a replacement is a huge deal.

“The most important aspect as far as Harry is concerned is that it means he can no longer act as a counsellor of state.

“That’s hugely important because in theory he had the right, in the event of the king being incapacitated, to do this.

“Although he is no longer a working royal he still had this right - and by not having a UK residence he has now thrown this opportunity away.

“But of course it does seem that Harry, and Meghan, don’t care at all about the UK.

“They have no interest in their popularity or taking on roles here - they just care about their US audience.

“But it means if they don’t have a UK residence when William ascends to the throne then he will be unable to support his brother - not that he does that now.”

It comes after Prince Edward and Princess Anne were made Counsellors of State last year.

Read more: Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage six months after King Charles gave marching orders, palace confirms

Read more: Prince Andrew ‘very depressed’ and ‘completely lost’ being excluded from royal life as ’he’s never known anything else’

Read more: Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in

The palace confirmed the royal pair vacated the cottage on Thursday.
The palace confirmed the royal pair vacated the cottage on Thursday. Picture: Getty

The Sussexes were gifted the Frogmore home after their wedding by Queen Elizabeth, although their time in the royal house never exceeded more than six months.

It was revealed that the royal pair were given marching orders from the five bedroom cottage just days after Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, was published, according to The Sun.

Mr Fiztwilliam said: “I don’t think it's any coincidence that they were told to vacate as soon as Spare came out.

“Obviously this was a very, very, clear signal from the firm that they were fighting back because the book caused a lot of embarrassment for the royal family.”

It is believed Prince Harry stayed in the Windsor home throughout his phone-hacking trial earlier this month.

Frogmore Cottage, a Grade II listed home and is reportedly to be rented out following the Sussexes’ eviction.

The couple are believed to have paid around £2.4 million to cover the refurbishment of the property while they were living there.

Buckingham Palace said they had no information on who would be taking their place inside the cottage.

Reports have floated that Prince Andrew has been offered the smaller, five-bedroom cottage, but sources claim he has no interest in downsizing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stockton Rush reportedly used expired carbon fiber on the sub.

Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush boasted of ‘expired’ materials used to build sub, passenger who almost joined says

Greta Thunberg

Zelensky meets Thunberg and others to address war’s effect on Ukraine’s ecology

Benjamin Mendy claims to have slept with 10,000 women

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy claims he's 'slept with 10,000 women', as rape re-trial begins

Tiffany’s flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue

Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York’s famous Tiffany store

The federal courthouse in New York

Three charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public

Live
Sadiq Khan is being grilled by Londoners

State of London live: Mayor Sadiq Khan faces questions over Ulez and policing

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite last week's fatal implosion

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite implosion that killed five

The tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum lives in Britain

Tourist caught carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the wall of Colosseum lives in Britain, Italian police say

A person protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in US college admissions

Colosseum in Rome

Man filmed carving name on Colosseum is tourist living in Britain, police say

Thousands more police officers have been deployed, as violence continues to rage in Paris

France deploys 40,000 more police, as officers tear gas Paris protesters led by mother of teen boy 'executed' by officer

General Sergei Surovikin,

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ believed to be detained following Wagner mutiny

Both Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch have denied the charges.

Parents ‘repeatedly abused’ 10-month-old son as he was found dead in cot with 39 rib fractures and 19 bruises

The protesters were doused in milk

Just Stop Oil protesters covered in milk as they carry out latest road blocking slow march

Cars burn after a march for Nahel in Nanterre

40,000 officers deployed across France amid violence after boy shot by police

Braverman spoke to Parliament

'Unfair Brits are forced to absorb thousands': Braverman's fury after Rwanda plan ruled 'unlawful' as Govt plots appeal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Madonna back home after spell in intensive care

Madonna back home and 'in the clear' after stay in intensive care with serious bacterial infection
Vladimir Putin has drawn a smiley face as his regime continues to 'clean house'

Putin draws bizarre smiley face and poses for selfies, as Kremlin 'cleans house' after failed Wagner Group march
A key witness has claimed suspect Christian Brueckner told him ‘she didn’t scream’

Key Madeleine McCann witness reveals moment suspect Christian Brueckner 'confessed' and how 'she didn’t scream'
Alexis Tsipras

Greece’s left-wing opposition leader steps down after crushing election defeat

The temperature could approach 40C

Temperatures to hit 'mid to high 30s' next month with 40C predicted only if an 'extreme event' takes place
Laurence Knight was found guilty of sexual assault, but not guilty of rape

Met police officer found guilty of sexually assaulting woman on Brighton stag do two weeks before wedding
A Slovenian soldier deployed for the removal of a border fence steps on the razor wire at the border crossing with Croatia in Krmacina, Slovenia

Migrant smugglers ‘gave children sleeping pills’ to keep quiet

Aspartame may be carcinogenic

What is aspartame and what soft drinks is it in? Sweetener used in several popular products could cause cancer
Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Muslim pilgrims take part in stoning of the devil as Hajj pilgrimage winds down

Daniel Kawczynski, the UK's tallest MP, posted the picture alongside Rishi Sunak

‘Raising concerns’: Photo of PM Rishi Sunak next to UK’s tallest MP Dan Kawczynski goes viral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts
Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovations under Meghan and Harry's watch

Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage six months after King Charles gave marching orders, palace confirms
Grayson Perry received his knighthood dressed as his alter-ego Claire

Grayson Perry collects knighthood from Prince William dressed as female alter-ego Claire

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Ed Milliband

Green energy is not a ‘climate luxury’ it’s ‘energy bills necessity’, Ed Miliband tells LBC
Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis
Tom Swarbrick admonishes Thames Water

'It's the corporate greed playbook': Tom Swarbrick accuses debt-ridden Thames Water of exhibiting 'disaster capitalism'
Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit