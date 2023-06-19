Prince Andrew ‘very depressed’ and ‘completely lost’ being excluded from royal life as ’he’s never known anything else’

Prince Andrew is reportedly 'very depressed'. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Andrew "unable to do anything" and struggling with depression as he’s shut out from the Knights of the Garter parade for the second year in a row.

The Duke of York is to be excluded from the Knight of the Garter parade today, as reports suggest the prince is “very depressed” by his ongoing exclusion from royal life.

Prince Andrew was granted permission to wear his Garter robes for King Charles’ Coronation in May, but was denied an invitation to the parade at Windsor Castle today for a second year, despite having been a Garter Knight since 2006.

Ingrid Seward, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, said: “Remember, he’s never known anything else except military and royal, and he's not adaptable, he’s not popular, and therefore he has not been able to find anything else in his life so far as we know.

“I think he’s completely lost and I’m sure he’s probably very very depressed, especially seeing all his family riding at the Trooping on Saturday when only a few years before he was doing the same thing.”

The Prince was excluded from the procession as he was stripped of royal duties. Picture: Alamy

The event is held to celebrate the oldest Order of Chivalry in the country, to recognise contributions to public service, and will be the first procession King Charles has led since being crowned in May.

Andrew was also excluded from the procession last year and only allowed to attend the investiture and lunch.

Prince Andrew stepped down as a working royal in 2019 after it emerged he had affiliations with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Queen stripped the Prince of his military titles, royal patronages and suffix His Royal Highness.

It comes after the Prince was also absent from the Trooping the Colour over the weekend, as the event is also only reserved for working royals.

The prince has also reportedly run into troubles with the King over the last few months, as Andrew has refused to vacate his Royal Lodge home in Windsor despite Charles asking him to downgrade to Harry and Meghan’s former Frogmore Cottage.