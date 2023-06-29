Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage six months after King Charles gave marching orders, palace confirms

Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovations under Meghan and Harry's watch. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Frogmore Cottage six months after they were handed their marching orders following the release of Spare.

The Duke and Duchess's last possessions are now on their way to California, with their keys returned just one day before tomorrow's deadline.

It leaves the couple without any formal home, meaning they may have to stay in a hotel or with friends when they next return to the UK.

At the annual Sovereign Grant account briefing on royal finances, Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage.

"We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here.

"Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Alamy

Harry was last in the UK to give evidence at the High Court as part of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers, who he accuses of phone hacking.

Before that, he returned briefly for King Charles' Coronation. It is not sure whether he stayed at Frogmore Cottage during those visits.

The Grade-II listed cottage was gifted to the Duke and Duchess by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Picture: Getty

The couple are believed to have paid around £2.4 million to cover the refurbishment of the property while they were living there.

Buckingham Palace said they had no information on who would be taking their place inside the cottage.

There have been reports that Prince Andrew has been offered the smaller, five-bedroom cottage, but he reportedly does not want to downsize.

Andrew was reported to have been "appalled" by the decision.

"There is now a clear dividing line between the working members of the Royal Family and the non-working members like the Yorks and Sussexes," an insider claimed to the Sun.