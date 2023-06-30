Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal

Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry is understood to be planning a new documentary in Africa without Meghan as part of the couple's $100m Netflix deal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry and Meghan have only one deal left since stepping down from their royal duties - after their deal with Spotify fell through earlier this month.

Several of the couple's show ideas are understood to have been rejected but one proposal by Harry - a documentary in Africa - is expected to move forward.

It comes after reports that Netflix were also planning to end their deal with the Sussexes when it expires in 2025.

Read more: Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Read more: Prince Harry should only get £500 in compensation for phone hacking claims, High Court told

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together during their September 2019 visit to Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Alamy

"Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there," a source told Page Six.

A source familiar with the couple's $100 million Netflix deal told the outlet: "Things are great."

A Netflix spokesperson said this week: "We value our partnership with Archewell Productions."

It is unclear exactly what the programme will cover but the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike has meant Harry has not been able to move forward with his ideas as of yet.

Harry and Meghan have so far only worked with the streaming service on one project - their Meghan & Harry documentary which was released last year - and will also be releasing a series called Heart of Invictus based on a group of Invictus Games competitors from around the globe.

He previously worked with Apple on a series about mental health, titled The Me You Can't See.

Prince Harry previously with members of the Household Cavalry Regiment and local people help rebuild a school in Lesotho, Africa. Picture: Alamy

Harry has spent a lot of time in Africa over there years and even took Meghan there for their third date.

She told interviewers for Harry & Meghan: "So I had one week off [work] and it was the same week, so he said do you want to come to Botswana? I said let me think about it and then I did."

Harry said he was "astonished that she said yes" as he had only met Meghan twice at the point.

"This woman that I have only met twice, she's coming to Botswana and we are going to be living in a tent for 10 days," he said.