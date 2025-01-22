Breaking News

Schoolboy, 12, stabbed to death in Birmingham named and pictured - as teen arrested on suspicion of murder

22 January 2025, 16:03

The 12-year-old who was killed has been named as Leo Ross
The 12-year-old stabbed to death has been named as Leo Ross. Picture: Merseyside Police/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A 12-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Birmingham last night has been named locally as Leo Ross.

A 14-year-old boy been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing which took place in the Hall Green area on Tuesday at around 3pm.

The teen is also being questioned over the assault of a woman in her 80s just two days before stabbing - but, police say the incidents are not linked.

The Executive Headteacher of his school, Christ Church C of E Secondary Academy, has described his death as a tragedy.

"Leo was a lively and happy young man," she said this afternoon.

"He had many very good friends who he absolutely adored, and they adored him."

Leo Ross
Leo Ross was described as a lovely and bright member of the school community. Picture: West Midlands Police

"He was just a lovely and bright member of the school community.

"We’re supporting the children at school and are opening a book of condolence with the family’s permission.

"Are thoughts are with Leo’s family and all his friends today." 

Leo's family and school are now asking for their privacy to be respected.

Police have cordoned off several entrances to The Shire Country Park, which includes a stretch of the River Cole.

Residents living near a riverside path leading into a wooded area of the park spoke of their shock at discovering the victim's age and that he had passed away.

One resident, who declined to give her name, said a member of the public had knocked on her door shortly after 3pm on Tuesday asking for the area's postcode to assist emergency services in reaching the scene.

A crime scene has been set up on Scribers Lane
A crime scene has been set up on Scribers Lane. Picture: Alamy
A woman leaves flowers at the scene near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area where the 12-year-old boy died
A woman leaves flowers at the scene near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area where the 12-year-old boy died. Picture: Alamy

She told reporters: "The first thing I knew was a gentleman came and asked for the postcode as somebody had been injured.

"He just came and knocked the door. "We had two police cars and then a helicopter. I found out somebody had been stabbed last night but it wasn't till this morning that I realised the poor little soul had died."

Another woman, who said her son was in the same school class as the 12-year-old who died, said she believed the victim was walking home through the park.

Chief Superintendent Richard North speaking to the media near the crime scene
Chief Superintendent Richard North speaking to the media near the crime scene. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Richard North, the policing commander for Birmingham, told a press conference near the scene that the 12-year-old schoolboy killed in the Hall Green area was stabbed in the stomach.

The senior officer also confirmed that the 14-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder is also being held in connection with an assault on a woman aged in her 80s in the same area on Sunday afternoon, which was reported to police.

He said a passer-by had attempted to help the 12-year-old amid the "chaotic and absolutely traumatic scene", adding: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics who treated him at the scene, he lost his life later that day at about 7.30pm.

Mr North told reporters: "As a result of urgent inquiries, a boy aged 14 has been arrested. That happened at 7pm yesterday at an address in Birmingham.

"He remains in custody and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The same 14-year-old has also been arrested for another assault, for an unrelated matter. He is also in custody for that."

Police officers at the scene near Scribers Lane
Police officers at the scene near Scribers Lane. Picture: Alamy

Asked how the member of the public was who helped the 12-year-old, Chief Superintendent Richard North said: "We are supporting the witnesses. Obviously, the evidence and information that they can give us is absolutely crucial.

"It was incredibly distressing for them. Like the officers and the paramedics who arrived, they did everything they could but, very sadly, as we know, the victim lost their life later that evening.

"A member of the public called an ambulance. We're confident that the people faced with that really harrowing scene did everything they could. They did the right thing in seeking help."

Pressed for details of the earlier alleged assault, Mr North said: "It happened nearby and it happened on Sunday the 19th of January. It was a woman in her eighties.

"The suspect is in custody for that and he will be questioned by detectives about that later today.

"It was reported (to police) at around the time of the incident, which I think was at around 1.30 in the afternoon. It had happened reasonably nearby, near the River Cole."

