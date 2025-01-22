'Reckless' Ferrari driver who hit speeds of 136mph and left three-week old baby with permanent injuries in crash jailed

22 January 2025, 14:26 | Updated: 22 January 2025, 14:32

The Ferrari
Daniel Halliwell claimed to have been only 70-80mph when he collided with another car. Picture: Chesire Police

By Flaminia Luck

An "intimidating" driver of a Ferrari has been jailed after a three-week old baby was left with permanent brain injuries after he hit speeds of up to 136mph on a road in Chesire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniel Halliwell, from Hatters Close, Daresbury, was sentenced to 32 months in prison, and disqualified from driving for five years, with an extension period of 18 months.

A dark grey Ford Fiesta and a dark grey Ferrari collided on the A558 Daresbury Expressway at its junction with Daresbury Manor Park Avenue at 5.05pm on Friday 21 July 2023.

The Ferrari was traveling from the Mersey Gateway direction and the Fiesta was joining the carriageway from Manor Park Avenue.

At the time, Halliwell and a 3-week-old baby from the Fiesta were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

While Halliwell has made a recovery the baby was left with life changing injuries.

As part of the investigation into the crash, forensic collision investigators established from the tyre marks alone that the Ferrari was travelling at speeds of 102mph to 111mph and an expert witness viewing dash cam footage estimated the speed at some point to be even faster, between 129mph to 136mph.

The speed limit on that carriageway is 60mph.

A video released by police following the incident shows Halliwell claiming to be going only about 70-80mph.

Halliwell will also have to undergo an extended test and pay a £228 surcharge.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court at a previous hearing.

Ferrari driver jailed for causing a serious collision

'Reckless behaviour'

Sgt Andy Dennison said: “This was shocking driving behaviour which could only have ended in tragedy.

"Witnesses described Halliwell’s manner of driving as fast, intimidating and frightening.

“At some point he lost control of the car and he then collided with a mother and her three-week-old baby.

Read more: Boy, 12, stabbed to death walking home from school died from knife wound to stomach - as passer-by tried to save him

Read more: Russian spy ship forced out of British waters by Royal Navy sub

"The baby ended up in hospital in a critical condition and is still suffering the consequences of Halliwell’s reckless behaviour that day.

“I genuinely don’t know how anyone could think driving at such speeds and so recklessly among busy traffic could not have been so dangerous to others, himself and his passenger.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aschaffenburg, Germany. 22nd Jan, 2025. Fire and rescue service vehicles are parked near the scene of a crime.

Horror as two-year-old boy and man killed in knife rampage in German park, with two left seriously injured

The driver was brought to justice in Hull Crown Court

Watch: woman is thrown 100ft through the air by Audi hit and run in Hull

Multiple incidents of dangerous driving have been caught on camera

Are these UK's worst drivers? Shocking videos show car going wrong way on motorway among moments of madness

Margo Neas holds her cat Mittens at her home in Melbourne, Australia

Mittens the cat becomes accidental jetsetter after being forgotten on a plane by mistake

The UK has issued a warning to Putin after a Russian spy ship was found in British waters

'We see you', UK warns Putin as Royal Navy submarine forces spy ship out of British waters

Flowers at the scene near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area where the 12-year-old boy died

Boy, 12, stabbed to death walking home from school died from knife wound to stomach - as passer-by tried to save him

Met Issues Weather Warning For Parts Of England

Met Office issues amber weather warning, with 'potential risk to life'

The British boy, originally from Oldham, was 11 years old when he went missing while travelling with his family in Marbella, Spain, in October 2017.

Alex Batty’s mum & granddad won't face criminal charges after keeping Brit teen in commune for six years

Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Israel confirms control of Rafah border crossing into Gaza during first phase of ceasefire deal

Dame Judi Dench.

Dame Judi Dench, 90, reveals she 'can't leave her house alone' due to sight loss

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300

Captain Tom’s fundraising website taken down just hours after daughter’s business collapses

Scribers Lane, Birmingham.

Tribute paid to 'beautiful' child, 12, stabbed to death in school shortcut

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford pleads guilty to murdering wife of racing commentator John Hunt and two daughters

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford pleads guilty to murdering wife of racing commentator John Hunt and two daughters

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10

London man, 48, found dead at home a month after being pushed down escalator at Waterloo station

A wood-burning stove.

Chimney sweeps asked to park away from customer homes, due to wood-burning stove embarrassment

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in a 2015 narcotics and money laundering trial.

Donald Trump pardons creator of dark web drug marketplace Silk Road

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a statement at 10 Downing Street in London

Online safety group urges Starmer to crack down on child sex abuse imagery loopholes

Girl, 13, dragged into car and raped at block of flats in east London - as police release efit

Schoolgirl, 13, 'dragged into car and raped by stranger' outside flats - as police release image in hunt for attacker
HMRC Self Assessment Tax sign in and money.

HMRC denies running a 'deliberately poor' phone service

Amazon launches 'urgent investigation' into knife sold to Southport killer Axel Rudakubana

Amazon to launch 'urgent investigation' into how Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was able to buy 8inch knife online
Rudakubana had an 'obsession with extreme violence'

Police 'gagged' by CPS over details of Southport stabbings 'that could have prevented summer riots'
Rachel Reeves has strongly suggested she'll back more Heathrow expansion

Rachel Reeves suggests she supports more Heathrow expansion to help boost economy

BrewDog’s co-founder James Watt launches 'Unicorn' reality show with record £2million prize

BrewDog’s co-founder James Watt launches 'Unicorn' reality show with record £2million prize pot
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the crowd for the church service

Trump demands apology from Washington bishop who warned he was sowing fear among LGBTQ people
Two boys have been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl

Two 14-year-old boys charged with raping girl in New Forest park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News