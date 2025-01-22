'Reckless' Ferrari driver who hit speeds of 136mph and left three-week old baby with permanent injuries in crash jailed

Daniel Halliwell claimed to have been only 70-80mph when he collided with another car. Picture: Chesire Police

By Flaminia Luck

An "intimidating" driver of a Ferrari has been jailed after a three-week old baby was left with permanent brain injuries after he hit speeds of up to 136mph on a road in Chesire.

Daniel Halliwell, from Hatters Close, Daresbury, was sentenced to 32 months in prison, and disqualified from driving for five years, with an extension period of 18 months.

A dark grey Ford Fiesta and a dark grey Ferrari collided on the A558 Daresbury Expressway at its junction with Daresbury Manor Park Avenue at 5.05pm on Friday 21 July 2023.

The Ferrari was traveling from the Mersey Gateway direction and the Fiesta was joining the carriageway from Manor Park Avenue.

At the time, Halliwell and a 3-week-old baby from the Fiesta were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

While Halliwell has made a recovery the baby was left with life changing injuries.

As part of the investigation into the crash, forensic collision investigators established from the tyre marks alone that the Ferrari was travelling at speeds of 102mph to 111mph and an expert witness viewing dash cam footage estimated the speed at some point to be even faster, between 129mph to 136mph.

The speed limit on that carriageway is 60mph.

A video released by police following the incident shows Halliwell claiming to be going only about 70-80mph.

Halliwell will also have to undergo an extended test and pay a £228 surcharge.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court at a previous hearing.

Ferrari driver jailed for causing a serious collision

'Reckless behaviour'

Sgt Andy Dennison said: “This was shocking driving behaviour which could only have ended in tragedy.

"Witnesses described Halliwell’s manner of driving as fast, intimidating and frightening.

“At some point he lost control of the car and he then collided with a mother and her three-week-old baby.

"The baby ended up in hospital in a critical condition and is still suffering the consequences of Halliwell’s reckless behaviour that day.

“I genuinely don’t know how anyone could think driving at such speeds and so recklessly among busy traffic could not have been so dangerous to others, himself and his passenger.”