Starbucks customer yelled at by trans employee 'mistakenly called worker 'lady' and goes on holiday to recover'

10 May 2023, 07:12

Ms Thomas was shouted at by a trans employee in Starbucks
Ms Thomas was shouted at by a trans employee in Starbucks. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

A row between a Starbucks customer and a trans employee that was caught on footage broke out after she referred to a worker as a lady, it has been claimed.

Friends and relatives said Vanessa Thomas had not realised a worker behind the counter did not identify as a woman and has had to go on holiday to recover from the incident.

She was seen in footage, posted to social media, being yelled at by a trans worker at the outlet near the Southampton ferry terminal.

The 55-year-old tried to pay with cash but was told she would need to use the card machine.

When the trans worker - who has been sacked over the incident - told her to pay with card, Ms Thomas said: "I'm not talking to you, I'm talking to the lady behind the counter."

A family friend told MailOnline: "The Starbucks trans employee became very angry and told Vanessa that the person behind the counter doesn't identify as a lady.

"And then it all kicked off and she was accused of being transphobic.

Read more: Police probe clip of trans Starbucks worker accusing customer of being transphobic and then ‘assaulting’ person filming

The employee accosted Ms Thomas
The employee accosted Ms Thomas. Picture: Social media

"The whole incident has left Vanessa very upset and distraught and she's currently on holiday recovering."

The clash was recorded by Ms Thomas' partner, Mark Andrews, 60.

Ms Thomas, from Cowes on the Isle of Wight, wrote she had gone to the police about the incident and said: "The shop had cameras so I had to be cool, it was so much worse, he snatched my bag and [threw] it up in the air over the counter and he picked me up and [threw] me out then slammed the door and smashed the glass in it."

Ms Thomas was said to be distressed as the footage was caught on camera by her partner Mark
Ms Thomas was said to be distressed as the footage was caught on camera by her partner Mark. Picture: Facebook

In the clip Ms Thomas is accused by the worker of saying something "transphobic".

She says: "You're rude, don't ever call me transphobic, ever. You do not know me."

In response, the trans worker says: "You're calling me a man, you're being transphobic, 'Karen'. Now get out."

The conversation heats up, as Ms Thomas insists, "do not call me transphobic".

Ms Thomas said she called an employee "lady"
Ms Thomas said she called an employee "lady". Picture: Facebook

The transgender employee then claps in the woman's face and denies her request for a refund, adding: "You are transphobic, now get out."

Mrs Thomas stands her ground and then the employee suddenly lunges for the phone of a man who was filming the exchange.

Hampshire Police said: "We received a report of an assault at Starbucks in Beresford House, Town Quay in Southampton on Sunday 30 April.

Read more: 'Dangerous and unfair': Trans pupils to be blocked from playing sport with opposite sex under new plans

"It is alleged that a staff member became verbally abusive towards a customer within the premises, before assaulting a member of the public who was filming the incident.

"No injuries were reported. Our investigation into this matter remains ongoing at this time."

A Starbucks spokesman said: "The licensee has confirmed that the partner (employee) no longer works at the company.

"Starbucks has no tolerance for behaviour of this kind and we are very sorry for the experience that this customer had."

