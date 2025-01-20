Starmer among world leaders to congratulate Trump on becoming 47th US President

Sir Keir Starmer has been among the world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sir Keir Starmer has been among the world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump on being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladmir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have also given their regards to the incoming President following his inauguration.

The British Prime Minister took to social media to congratulate the Republican as he spoke of the “uniquely close bond” between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Sir Keir captioned a post on X: “On behalf of the United Kingdom, I send my warmest congratulations to President Trump on his inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States.

“The special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to flourish for years to come.”

On behalf of the United Kingdom, I send my warmest congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States.



The special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to flourish for years to come. pic.twitter.com/WwD39axdOS — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 20, 2025

He added in an accompanying video message: “For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, cooperation and enduring partnership.

“It is a uniquely close bond.

“Together we have defended the world from tyranny and worked towards our mutual security and prosperity.

"With President Trump's long-standing affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue.

“The United Kingdom and United States will work together to ensure the success of both our countries.”

President Donald Trump speaks after his Presidential Inauguration. Picture: Alamy

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, praised Trump's work in his previous term and thanked him for his help in freeing Israeli hostages.

"On behalf of the people of Israel, I also want to thank you for your efforts in helping free Israeli hostages," he said in a video posted on X.

"I look forward to working with you to return the remaining hostages, to destroy Hamas' military capabilities and end its political rule in Gaza."

Congratulations President Trump!



Sara and I send our warmest wishes to you, Melania and the American people on your second inauguration as President of the United States. 🇮🇱🇺🇸@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/AMlTQFRMMP — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 20, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, praised Trump's work in his previous term. Picture: Alamy

Trump also received congratulations from Russian President Vladmir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the conflict between the two nations continues.

Trump famously claimed he could end the war in a day and has already been pushing for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Putin congratulated Trump during a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, specifically on the incoming President’s "desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were interrupted through no fault of our own by the outgoing administration."

He added: "We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent a third World War. Of course, we welcome this attitude and congratulate the U.S. president-elect on taking office."

Putin congratulated Trump during a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said he looks forward to "active and mutually beneficial cooperation" between the two countries.

"Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges," he wrote on X.

"We are stronger together, and we can provide greater security, stability, and economic growth to the world and our two nations."

Zelenskyy said he looks forward to "active and mutually beneficial cooperation" between the two countries. Picture: Getty

The inauguration of the new President of the United States, Donald Trump @POTUS. He is a man of strength. I wish President Trump and all of America success.



Ukrainians are ready to work together with Americans to achieve peace—a true peace. This is a chance that must be seized. pic.twitter.com/YMk1qvUR5U — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 20, 2025

Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles sent a personal message of congratulations to Trump as did Pope Francis who wished the incoming President "wisdom, strength and protection”.

He has also received messages of congratulations from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.