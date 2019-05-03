Stately Home To Install Gold Toilet Visitors Can Use

3 May 2019, 13:57 | Updated: 3 May 2019, 13:58

The toilet will be available for visitor use.
The toilet will be available for visitor use. Picture: PA

The birthplace of Winston Churchill is set to get an 18 karat gold working toilet, which visitors will be able to use.

The 18-karat gold artwork, 'America' by Maurizio Cattelan, will be plumbed into a bathroom at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, near the room in which Winston Churchill was born

How long will people get with the golden toilet? "I'm not sure I can answer that question yet," he added. "We'd like people to enjoy their time in there without giving them too much time, if that makes sense," said Edward Spencer-Churchill, the current Duke of Marlborough's half-brother and founder of the Blenheim Art Foundation.

The fully working toilet is 18-karat gold.
The fully working toilet is 18-karat gold. Picture: PA

In 2016 the golden loo was on display at New York's Guggenheim Museum, before being offered to President Donald Trump for use in the White House.

