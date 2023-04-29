Online troll gets MP investigated by social services for 'anti-man views' in vile bid to get her child taken away

Ms Creasy was reported to social services. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An online troll tired to get an MP's child taken from her because of her political views.

Labour's Stella Creasy was subjected to a social services investigation after the harasser complained she held "anti-man views".

Ms Creasy is among the most prominent campaigners against misogyny and violence against women and girls.

The Walthamstow MP's council launched a safeguarding review in November after the troll, using the name "Lance Jones" complained about her views, but quickly cleared her.

Ms Creasy, who has two young children, cannot legally get the council to delete the complaint from its records, however.

And when Leicestershire Police intervened, ordering the troll to stop getting in touch with Ms Creasy, she was warned that she should "expect to be challenge" because of her job.

Ms Creasy said police should've reacted with horror. Picture: Alamy

One sergeant told her he was "legally entitled to express concerns to social care, they will assess this and [are] unlikely [to] take any further action".

She was told "Jones" complained because he believed her children would become "extreme" if she transmitted her political views to her children and was "entitled" to make a referral.

"Jones" was given an informal warning, a community resolution, instead of a caution.

"The normal reaction would be utter horror at the suggestion my children should be taken away because someone disagrees with my views," Ms Creasy told The Times.

"Yet these police officers think I should accept it because I’m in the public eye.

The MP has frequently been targeted because of her views. Picture: Alamy

"My worry is that lots of reports are going to be made because the police see this as a reasonable way for someone to express themselves about an MP whose views they do'’t like."

Police said the troll's emails caused "no direct verbal or physical threat" even if they upset and distressed Ms Creasy.

The MP, who has children aged three and one, wanted a criminal caution to provide deterrence.

She has often come under fire from critics of her political views, including anti-abortion campaigners.

The police probe revealed "Jones" had repeatedly emailed her office, angered by her "man-hating" politics, but they said he had a right to express strong views under the law.

"Jones", who police said feels Ms Creasy holds views that "persecute" men, has apologised.

The force said: "Leicestershire Police takes any report of harassment extremely seriously and will carry out a full investigation into the report and take the appropriate action.

"The force remains fully committed to keeping women and girls safe, listening to concerns and tackling violence.

"A superintendent leads on the [VAWG] agenda for the force and officers across the force continue to work with partners to prevent and detect this crime, to provide crime prevention advice and to ensure full support is in place for victims."