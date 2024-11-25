Storm Bert flood chaos continues as new 'danger to life warning issued' after 5 die with more travel misery ahead

25 November 2024, 07:15 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 07:33

Storm Bert has wreaked havoc
Storm Bert has wreaked havoc. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Storm Bert is continuing to wreak havoc in the UK on Monday after a weekend in which five died amid strong winds, heavy rain and severe flooding in places.

Hundreds of thousands of homes lost power over the weekend, hundreds of homes were flooded and winds of up to 82mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

On Monday strong winds persist and rain from high ground will reach rivers, which could disrupt clean-up efforts.

Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remain in place across the UK on Monday.

A danger-to-life severe flood warning has been issued for the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks east of Northampton.

This is "due to deep and fast flowing water and a rapid onset of flooding". That means that residents should be ready to evacuate.

Read more: Moment tractor driver smashes waves through shop windows by driving through flooded town in Storm Bert

Residents of Abercarn in Wales attempt to clear drains to allow the water to subside
Residents of Abercarn in Wales attempt to clear drains to allow the water to subside. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile major travel disruption is expected on Monday amid the after-effects of the storm.

Southern, which runs rail services across the south-east of England, said some services on Monday will be cancelled or revised because of forecast severe weather, including on its London network and the West Coastway between Havant and Southampton.

West Midlands Railway said there were problems on the Birmingham New Street to London Euston line due to flooding.

"Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Birmingham New Street and London Euston fewer trains are able to run," it said in a statement. 

"Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised."

Services across other rail companies could start later than normal as tracks which were flooded or hit by fallen trees are inspected.

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel between Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, and Stansted Airport after multiple fallen trees damaged the electrical overhead wires.

London, UK. 24th November, 2024. Passengers faced rail travel disruption during late afternoon and into the evening
London, UK. 24th November, 2024. Passengers faced rail travel disruption during late afternoon and into the evening. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday night, some major roads were closed due to the ongoing impacts of flooding.

The Fire Service and South Gloucestershire Council have reported flooding across several areas of the region.

Flooded roadways include the A431 around Bath Road in Swineford, Shire Way Yate and adjacent roads, St Johns Way in Chipping Sodbury and adjacent roads, Stidcot Lane in Tytherington, Perrinpitt Lane in Bristol, and Old Gloucester Road in Winterbourne.

The M32 in Bristol was closed northbound between J1 near Hambrook and the M4 J19, and the A49 in Shropshire and Herefordshire was closed in both directions between Ludlow and Holmer.

In Northampton, police advised motorists to avoid the following Storm Bert-related road closures on Monday: Andrew's Road and its surrounding areas, St James' Park Road along Victoria Park, Dallington close to the brook, London Road/Bridge Street in Far Cotton, and Bedford Road.

Also in Northampton, London Northwestern Railway reports that no rail services will operate to and from Northampton Station.

There is also no road access to the station, so rail replacement buses will be unable to run.

Thameslink reports a points failure has occurred between Herne Hill and Tulse Hill with all lines in this area disrupted with delays and possible diversions or route alterations possible on Monday.

South Wales will be counting the cost of the storm after a major incident was declared in the Rhondda Cynon Taf region on Sunday amid fears of a more significant impact than during Storm Dennis in 2020.

Between 200 and 300 properties in the area were affected by flooding, with local leaders expressing surprise at the extent of the rainfall.

Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan said it had been "a really difficult weekend".

She said: "I think this is the second time that many of those have suffered as a result of the storm.

"There's been huge investments since the last storm hit, so we've managed to protect lots more properties than last time.

"But obviously this is absolutely devastating just before Christmas for those people who have been impacted."

At a press conference in Pontypridd on Sunday afternoon, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council leader Andrew Morgan said he was "amazed" that only a yellow weather warning had been issued by the Met Office.

"On Saturday we were preparing for the possibility of an amber warning," he said.

"It didn't come but we took the decision ourselves to step up our resources and have depots open and crews in.

"I am surprised there wasn't a red warning issued. During Storm Dennis we saw an amber warning in advance and a red warning issued in the early hours. I do think that will need to be reviewed shortly."

In North Wales, a body was found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry, who went missing while walking his dog during the storm on Saturday near the Afon Conwy river.

Another man, who was in his 80s, died after his car entered water at a ford on Cockhill Lane in Foulridge, Colne, Lancashire, on Saturday afternoon. It was unclear if the incident was directly related to Storm Bert.

The Met Office forecast that rain in the south-east of England will clear on Monday but blustery showers could stick around for the north-west.

Some 350,000 homes in England lost power during the storm, though most have since been reconnected.

More than 300 flights set to depart from UK airports were cancelled during Storm Bert, aviation analytics firm Cirium said.

Heathrow Airport was worst affected, with crosswinds of up to 40mph causing disruption to departures and arrivals on Sunday.

People pour water back into the River Taff near Pontypridd Museum on November 24, 2024 in Pontypridd
People pour water back into the River Taff near Pontypridd Museum on November 24, 2024 in Pontypridd. Picture: Getty

Simon Brown, services director at the Met Office, said: "Our thoughts are with those who are currently affected with the impacts caused by Storm Bert in South Wales, as well as the rest of the country.

"As always with a named storm, a full assessment of the forecast and warning strategy will take place with our partners.

"But this assessment is carried out post-event, therefore I would expect this to take place over the coming days.

"Storm Bert was well forecast, 48 hours in advance, with a number of warnings in place ahead of the system reaching the UK.

"We work closely with partners to assess the potential risks of extreme weather and the warnings covering Wales highlighted the potential for homes and businesses to flood with fast-flowing or deep floodwater possible, causing a danger to life."

On Sunday, large rainfall accumulations were seen, with some places experiencing an excess of 130mm in the last 24 hours.

In some more exposed areas, wind gusts of over 75 miles per hour were experienced.

