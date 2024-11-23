Ali Miraj 12pm - 3pm
Live
Live: Storm Bert claims first victim as man dies after car 'spins off road'
23 November 2024, 10:55 | Updated: 23 November 2024, 13:33
Storm Bert has claimed its first victim after a man died when his car spun off the road into a wall.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
It comes as the UK has been hit by strong winds, heavy rain and snow.
Amber weather warnings came into force across the north of England and Scotland in the early hours of Saturday, with up to 40cm of snow expected.
Meanwhile, yellow wind, rain and snow warnings covered much of the rest of the UK for Saturday and into Sunday.
The Met Office said the storm was a "multi-hazard event" as snow beings to accumulate "thick and fast".
Read more: Storm Bert hits UK in 'multi-hazard weather event' as roads forced to close and trains cancelled
The extreme conditions have already cause travel disruption for many, with trains, planes and roads among those affected.
Flights from Newcastle Airport have been delayed while National Highways issued a "severe weather alert" for snow affecting Yorkshire and north-east England.
Ferries were also cancelled in the early hours of Saturday due to the snow.
Follow the latest on Storm Bert below
Storm Bert claims first victim
A man died after his car 'spun off the road' and collided with a wall.
The accident happened just before 1am on Saturday - as Storm Bert swept in.
West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a road traffic collision in Shipley.
"At 12.59am this morning, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a single vehicle collision in Moorhead Lane at the junction with Beechwood Grove.
"A blue Renault Captur, which had been travelling north-east towards Saltaire, had collided with a wall.
"The driver, a 34-year-old man from Bradford, was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
"A road closure has remained in place while the scene is being cleared.”
One of Scotland's biggest bus firms pauses its services
Lothian Buses, which operates the majority of routes in Edinburgh, as well as services in East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian, said buses had been halted due to safety concerns.
Championship football match postponed
A match between Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth has been postponed due to torrential rain.
It was due to take place at Ewood Park at 3pm on Saturday.
In a post on X, Blackburn Rovers said: "Due to an unplayable pitch caused by torrential rain, today's match against Portsmouth at Ewood Park has been postponed by the match official.
"We will announce details of the rearranged fixture in due course."
Northern Ireland warned of 'severe disruption' to train services
Flooding has cause damage to railways in Northern Ireland.
Passengers have been told to make alternative travel arrangements.
Flights at Newcastle Airport delayed
The airport's online departure board shows many flights set to depart this morning have been delayed.
The live arrival board shows flights diverted to Belfast and Edinburgh.
Travel disruption as roads closed and trains cancelled
Travel is widely disrupted with roads closed and some train routes cancelled throughout Saturday.
Rail companies have urged passengers to avoid travelling to certain areas.
Meanwhile, National Highways has issued a "severe weather alert" for snow affecting Yorkshire and north-east England.
"Blizzard conditions" are expected as up to five hours of heavy snow begins to "accumulate quickly at all levels".
Welcome to LBC's coverage of Storm Bert
Storm Bert is battering the country with strong winds, heavy rain and snow and ice with amber warnings coming into force.
Winds of up to 68mph have been recorded and 13cm of snow has fallen in some parts of the country on Saturday morning, a Met Office spokesperson said, while 12 flood alerts are in place across the UK.