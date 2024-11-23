Live

Live: Storm Bert claims first victim as man dies after car 'spins off road'

23 November 2024, 10:55 | Updated: 23 November 2024, 13:33

Storm Bert has hit the UK
Storm Bert has hit the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

Storm Bert has claimed its first victim after a man died when his car spun off the road into a wall.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as the UK has been hit by strong winds, heavy rain and snow.

Amber weather warnings came into force across the north of England and Scotland in the early hours of Saturday, with up to 40cm of snow expected.

Meanwhile, yellow wind, rain and snow warnings covered much of the rest of the UK for Saturday and into Sunday.

The Met Office said the storm was a "multi-hazard event" as snow beings to accumulate "thick and fast".

Read more: Storm Bert hits UK in 'multi-hazard weather event' as roads forced to close and trains cancelled

The extreme conditions have already cause travel disruption for many, with trains, planes and roads among those affected.

Flights from Newcastle Airport have been delayed while National Highways issued a "severe weather alert" for snow affecting Yorkshire and north-east England.

Ferries were also cancelled in the early hours of Saturday due to the snow.

Follow the latest on Storm Bert below

Storm Bert claims first victim

A man died after his car 'spun off the road' and collided with a wall.

The accident happened just before 1am on Saturday - as Storm Bert swept in.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a road traffic collision in Shipley. 

"At 12.59am this morning, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a single vehicle collision in Moorhead Lane at the junction with Beechwood Grove.

"A blue Renault Captur, which had been travelling north-east towards Saltaire, had collided with a wall.

"The driver, a 34-year-old man from Bradford, was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

"A road closure has remained in place while the scene is being cleared.” 

Emma Soteriou

One of Scotland's biggest bus firms pauses its services

Lothian Buses, which operates the majority of routes in Edinburgh, as well as services in East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian, said buses had been halted due to safety concerns.

Emma Soteriou

Championship football match postponed

A match between Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth has been postponed due to torrential rain.

It was due to take place at Ewood Park at 3pm on Saturday.

In a post on X, Blackburn Rovers said: "Due to an unplayable pitch caused by torrential rain, today's match against Portsmouth at Ewood Park has been postponed by the match official. 

 "We will announce details of the rearranged fixture in due course."

Emma Soteriou

Northern Ireland warned of 'severe disruption' to train services

Flooding has cause damage to railways in Northern Ireland.

Passengers have been told to make alternative travel arrangements.

Emma Soteriou

Flights at Newcastle Airport delayed

The airport's online departure board shows many flights set to depart this morning have been delayed.

The live arrival board shows flights diverted to Belfast and Edinburgh.

Emma Soteriou

Travel disruption as roads closed and trains cancelled

Travel is widely disrupted with roads closed and some train routes cancelled throughout Saturday.

Rail companies have urged passengers to avoid travelling to certain areas.

Meanwhile, National Highways has issued a "severe weather alert" for snow affecting Yorkshire and north-east England.

"Blizzard conditions" are expected as up to five hours of heavy snow begins to "accumulate quickly at all levels".

Emma Soteriou

Welcome to LBC's coverage of Storm Bert

Storm Bert is battering the country with strong winds, heavy rain and snow and ice with amber warnings coming into force.

Winds of up to 68mph have been recorded and 13cm of snow has fallen in some parts of the country on Saturday morning, a Met Office spokesperson said, while 12 flood alerts are in place across the UK.

Emma Soteriou

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Leading brands are dumping Captain Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Top brands distance themselves from Captain Tom’s daughter after she cashed in on her father's legacy

Euston station has reopened

Euston station reopens after bomb squad carry out 'controlled explosion'

At least 11 people have been killed and more than 60 injured, Lebanon's health ministry has stated

Huge Israeli air strikes hit residential building in central Beirut, killing at least 11 people

Homebase was waiting on around £5 million of tax rebates before collapsing into administration

Full list of Homebase stores up for sale after chain collapses into administration

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark

Storm Bert has begun to make an impact with snow closing roads

Storm Bert hits UK in 'multi-hazard weather event' as roads forced to close and trains cancelled

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown walks through Downing Street to attend the annual National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph

Gordon Brown says he will not support assisted dying bill

Labour will reportedly 'set out plans' to boost military spending

Keir Starmer will 'set out a plan to raise defence spending to 2.5% by Spring' as tensions with Russia rise

King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King Charles 'planning tour of India' in latest health boost following cancer treatment

King Charles attends the Royal Variety Performance 2024

King Charles all smiles as he meets Sir Elton John on solo Royal Variety appearance

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping

West is facing its 'most serious and dangerous challenge' since World War Two, ex-general warns

Exclusive
UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Polish criminals languishing in UK jails could be deported from British prisons in new deal

Storm Bert is set to bring snow and heavy winds

Brits warned of travel chaos as Storm Bert to bring snow, heavy rain and flooding

Zelensky promises 'serious response' following Russia's use of new hypersonic missiles

Zelenskyy promises 'serious response' following Russia's use of new hypersonic missiles

Russia has said it will begin mass production on an "unstoppable" missile.

Russia to begin mass production of 'unstoppable' ballistic missile, Putin warns as Zelenskyy urges 'serious response'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met could lose 2,000 officers

Met Police could lose 2,000 officers as force's budget 'may be slashed by £450 million'

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor (centre) and partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin after the personal injury case against him.

Conor McGregor vows to appeal decision after civil jury finds he raped woman in hotel

The new advert was published this week.

Jaguar bosses hit back at ‘vile hatred and intolerance’ following new rebrand

UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

'Detailed prison maps' leak on dark web as fears grow of jail escapes

Two detained following Gatwick Airport bomb scare as police 'ramp up presence' in terminal

Two detained following Gatwick Airport bomb scare as police 'ramp up presence' in terminal

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor (centre) and partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin after the personal injury case against him.

Conor McGregor raped woman in hotel, civil jury finds, as she is awarded damages

Donald Trump

Donald Trump hush money sentencing postponed as judge says president-elect can seek dismissal
Hostel at centre of 'mass methanol poisoning' offered free shots in exchange for good reviews, backpacker claims

Hostel at centre of 'mass methanol poisoning' offered free shots in exchange for good reviews, backpacker claims
Parents of British lawyer killed in Laos 'mass methanol poisoning' pay tribute to 'kind and loving daughter'

Parents of British lawyer killed in Laos 'mass methanol poisoning' pay tribute to 'kind and loving daughter'
Queen Camilla to miss Royal Variety as she continues recovery following chest infection

Queen Camilla to miss Royal Variety as she continues recovery following chest infection

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III And Queen Camilla on Coronation Day

King Charles' coronation cost taxpayer £72 million, report reveals

Marius Borg Høiby with his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norwegian princess Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News