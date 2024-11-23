Live

Live: Storm Bert claims first victim as man dies after car 'spins off road'

Storm Bert has hit the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

Storm Bert has claimed its first victim after a man died when his car spun off the road into a wall.

It comes as the UK has been hit by strong winds, heavy rain and snow.

Amber weather warnings came into force across the north of England and Scotland in the early hours of Saturday, with up to 40cm of snow expected.

Meanwhile, yellow wind, rain and snow warnings covered much of the rest of the UK for Saturday and into Sunday.

The Met Office said the storm was a "multi-hazard event" as snow beings to accumulate "thick and fast".

The extreme conditions have already cause travel disruption for many, with trains, planes and roads among those affected.

Flights from Newcastle Airport have been delayed while National Highways issued a "severe weather alert" for snow affecting Yorkshire and north-east England.

Ferries were also cancelled in the early hours of Saturday due to the snow.

