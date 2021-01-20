Storm Christoph: Non-locals driving 'to see the floods' adding to problem, police warn

20 January 2021, 22:01 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 22:48

Flooding in North Wales due to heavy rain during Storm Christoph
Flooding in North Wales due to heavy rain during Storm Christoph. Picture: North Wales Police
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Police in North Wales have warned against people who do not live locally driving to towns "to see the floods" as they are "adding to the problem".

North Wales Police (NWP) was called to assist Denbighshire County Council and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service in the town of Ruthin where homes have been evacuated due to Storm Christoph.

The force took to Twitter to urge people not to travel to the area "to see the floods" as doing so would stretch their resources.

An NWP tweet read: "Officers have been called to assist @DenbighshireCC and @NWFRS in #Ruthin, where some homes are being evacuated.

"Regrettably, people who do not live locally are driving to the area to 'see the floods'.

"Please do not stretch our resources by adding to the problem."

A separate post earlier in the evening read: "If you have to undertake 'essential travel' tonight, please drive with caution, and according to the road conditions..."

Read more: Thousands of homes at risk of Storm Christoph flooding

NWP's Rural Crime Team later said one of its teams were put back on duty because of the flooding and bad weather.

"If you really have to go out (Covid rules) please be safe," a spokesman for the team added.

It comes after Boris Johnson urged people to evacuate their homes if told to as the storm leaves thousands of properties at risk of flooding.

The prime minister chaired a Cobra crisis meeting on Wednesday after major incidents were declared in Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire and Cheshire.

He told reporters: "There are some times where I have been to scenes where, alas, people have decided not to obey the advice and not evacuated.

"It is their right not to do so if they choose - it's always people's right to stay wherever they are. But it really is advisable - follow the advice. If you are told to leave your home then you should do so."

Amber and yellow weather warnings are in force until Thursday because of the storm, which is also threatening to bring up to 30cm of snow in northern areas.

Residents in Didsbury, Greater Manchester, are being evacuated due to flooding, police have said, and up to 3,000 properties in Greater Manchester could be affected as Storm Christoph continues to bring "significant" rainfall across the UK.

Greater Manchester Police said about 160 people will be advised to leave their homes and move into temporary accommodation on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, train operator Northern advised customers in north-west England against travelling as flooding made it "increasingly difficult to operate a reliable service".

More than 120mm of rain has already fallen in parts of the country, with 123.42mm at Capel Curig in North Wales in the 24 hours up to 2pm on Wednesday.

Crai Reservoir in South Wales saw the second highest total, with 115.6mm, and areas in Glamorgan and Cumbria also topped 100mm over the same period.

Some 100 flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency across England, with 209 less severe flood alerts, mainly across the Midlands and north of the country.

Almost the whole of England, Wales and Northern Ireland are subject to yellow weather warnings for rain until midday on Thursday, with a more serious amber warning stretching from the East Midlands to the Lake District.

The amber alert warns of the risk of flooding and deep floodwaters which could pose a risk to life, and there are further warnings for snow and ice in Scotland.

An amber warning for snow in parts of southern Scotland warned around 30cm could fall in areas above 400m, with up to 10cm likely to accumulate in lower regions until 8am on Thursday.

Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge described Storm Christoph as "quite a slow-moving system" which is bringing "a variety of weather" to the UK.

"While rain remains the main hazard in the south, further north we've got snow and ice remaining a risk," the meteorologist said.

"The system will work its way through, we are expecting significant totals of rainfall and when you combine that with snowmelt it can lead to localised flooding across the affected regions."

There is a risk of further snow later in the week as Storm Christoph makes its way east, with accumulations expected in Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland, Mr Madge added.

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a cold weather alert for the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber from 9am on Thursday to Monday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vice president Kamala Harri

Democrats gain control of US Senate as new members take oath

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

Joe Biden sworn in as he replaces Donald Trump as US president
Joe and Jill Biden at the White House

In Pictures: Joe Biden takes helm as US president

A child reacts as villagers hold placards featuring Kamala Harris

Indian village cheers for Kamala Harris during swearing-in as US vice president
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington

Poet Amanda Gorman delivers inspirational inauguration performance
A National Guardsman stands near the US Supreme Court

Joe Biden safely sworn in as president with no security issues

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden
'Tone deaf, irrational, hypocritical': Melania Trump's ex-adviser characterises former First Lady

'Tone deaf, irrational, hypocritical': Melania Trump's ex-adviser describes former First Lady
'It will be a problem for the Republicans if Donald Trump sets up rival party'

'It will be a problem for the Republicans if Donald Trump sets up rival party'
Second Trump term could've done "irreparable damage", says John Bolton

Second Trump term could've done 'irreparable damage', says John Bolton
Donald Trump will go down as the worst President, says former Republican lawmaker

Donald Trump will go down as the worst President, says former Republican lawmaker
The caller hung up rather than answer the question.

Caller hangs up after failing to answer James O'Brien's question over Trump

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London