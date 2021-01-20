Storm Christoph: Non-locals driving 'to see the floods' adding to problem, police warn

Flooding in North Wales due to heavy rain during Storm Christoph. Picture: North Wales Police

By Nick Hardinges

Police in North Wales have warned against people who do not live locally driving to towns "to see the floods" as they are "adding to the problem".

North Wales Police (NWP) was called to assist Denbighshire County Council and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service in the town of Ruthin where homes have been evacuated due to Storm Christoph.

The force took to Twitter to urge people not to travel to the area "to see the floods" as doing so would stretch their resources.

An NWP tweet read: "Officers have been called to assist @DenbighshireCC and @NWFRS in #Ruthin, where some homes are being evacuated.

"Regrettably, people who do not live locally are driving to the area to 'see the floods'.

"Please do not stretch our resources by adding to the problem."

A separate post earlier in the evening read: "If you have to undertake 'essential travel' tonight, please drive with caution, and according to the road conditions..."

Read more: Thousands of homes at risk of Storm Christoph flooding

Officers have been called to assist @DenbighshireCC and @NWFRS in #Ruthin, where some homes are being evacuated.



Regrettably, people who do not live locally are driving to the area to "see the floods".



Please do not stretch our resources by adding to the problem. pic.twitter.com/oQQHV59W6Y — North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe 🌈 (@NWPolice) January 20, 2021

NWP's Rural Crime Team later said one of its teams were put back on duty because of the flooding and bad weather.

"If you really have to go out (Covid rules) please be safe," a spokesman for the team added.

It comes after Boris Johnson urged people to evacuate their homes if told to as the storm leaves thousands of properties at risk of flooding.

The prime minister chaired a Cobra crisis meeting on Wednesday after major incidents were declared in Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire and Cheshire.

He told reporters: "There are some times where I have been to scenes where, alas, people have decided not to obey the advice and not evacuated.

"It is their right not to do so if they choose - it's always people's right to stay wherever they are. But it really is advisable - follow the advice. If you are told to leave your home then you should do so."

Amber and yellow weather warnings are in force until Thursday because of the storm, which is also threatening to bring up to 30cm of snow in northern areas.

Residents in Didsbury, Greater Manchester, are being evacuated due to flooding, police have said, and up to 3,000 properties in Greater Manchester could be affected as Storm Christoph continues to bring "significant" rainfall across the UK.

Greater Manchester Police said about 160 people will be advised to leave their homes and move into temporary accommodation on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, train operator Northern advised customers in north-west England against travelling as flooding made it "increasingly difficult to operate a reliable service".

#StormChristoph has produced some very heavy #rain across parts of the UK, with further rain to come in places



Here are the latest rainfall totals since midnight on Tuesday 👇 pic.twitter.com/7qYyDj1qiU — Met Office (@metoffice) January 20, 2021

More than 120mm of rain has already fallen in parts of the country, with 123.42mm at Capel Curig in North Wales in the 24 hours up to 2pm on Wednesday.

Crai Reservoir in South Wales saw the second highest total, with 115.6mm, and areas in Glamorgan and Cumbria also topped 100mm over the same period.

Some 100 flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency across England, with 209 less severe flood alerts, mainly across the Midlands and north of the country.

Almost the whole of England, Wales and Northern Ireland are subject to yellow weather warnings for rain until midday on Thursday, with a more serious amber warning stretching from the East Midlands to the Lake District.

The amber alert warns of the risk of flooding and deep floodwaters which could pose a risk to life, and there are further warnings for snow and ice in Scotland.

An amber warning for snow in parts of southern Scotland warned around 30cm could fall in areas above 400m, with up to 10cm likely to accumulate in lower regions until 8am on Thursday.

Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge described Storm Christoph as "quite a slow-moving system" which is bringing "a variety of weather" to the UK.

"While rain remains the main hazard in the south, further north we've got snow and ice remaining a risk," the meteorologist said.

"The system will work its way through, we are expecting significant totals of rainfall and when you combine that with snowmelt it can lead to localised flooding across the affected regions."

There is a risk of further snow later in the week as Storm Christoph makes its way east, with accumulations expected in Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland, Mr Madge added.

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a cold weather alert for the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber from 9am on Thursday to Monday.