Storm Corrie: Schools shut and 16,000 homes still without power after 90mph winds

31 January 2022, 08:47 | Updated: 31 January 2022, 10:21

Damage left behind in Northumberland and Barnard Castle as successive storm hit the UK over the weekend
Damage left behind in Northumberland and Barnard Castle as successive storm hit the UK over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Schools will be shut and 16,000 homes remain without power on Monday morning after back to back storms battered parts of the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Storm Malik and Storm Corrie hit in quick succession over the weekend, bringing devastating winds which blew down trees, damaged power lines and ripped roofs off homes

Some 7,000 homes in northern England and 9,000 in Scotland are without power on Monday morning.

Northern Powergrid confirmed 7,000 customers remained without power - 4,000 still affected by Malik and another 3,000 by Corrie.

The firm said in a statement: "There is still a lot to do - we have around 200 incidents to restore supplies to those customers across Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear.

READ MORE: Senior Tories turn on Boris and Rishi over 'crippling' NI rise amid cost of living crisis

READ MORE: Manchester United star Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and assault

"We have imported additional resources into the region and we are confident that we will successfully restore supplies for the vast majority of those customers - and we intend to do everything we can to get them all done.

"There is the possibility that a small number will run into Tuesday - the weather has caused us some additional disruption overnight that we also need to handle during the course of today."

Northern insisted it had learned lessons from November's Storm Arwen, which led to widespread complaints about the way it communicated with customers who had lost power.

It said Malik was worse than forecast and led to around 80,000 people losing power - mainly in County Durham and Northumberland - but it was not as devastating as Arwen as there was no snow and ice this time.

Meanwhile, around 37,000 homes in northern Scotland were reportedly left with no power after two storms came within 48 hours of each other over the weekend.

Thousands of homes supplied by Northern are still without power
Thousands of homes supplied by Northern are still without power. Picture: Northern

Richard Gough, of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), said "we expect the full restoration of customer supplies from both storms to extend into the early part of next week".

Hospitality worker Clare Stirling-Turnbull, 47, of Powburn, Northumberland, has been without heating and electricity since 9am on Saturday.

To make matters worse, one of the children in her family of six has Covid and is currently isolating.

She said: "So we can't go to relatives' houses... we have no electric, no heating or hot water - we do have a wood burner so can heat one room."

The family was "well prepared" thanks to a gas barbeque, candle and hot water bottles, she said.

The Met Office issued a warning for ice across northern Scotland and another for wind in north-east England on Monday morning.

The ice warning covered Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Strathclyde and Fife amid falling temperatures.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "It is not just the case of strong winds causing problems - there is also the ice risk across parts of Scotland through to the early part of Monday morning.

"There will be some wintry showers. Emergency services are trying to get out, utility companies are trying to make repairs and so the icy conditions are not going to make that easier for them."

Several schools in Aberdeenshire said they would be shut or delay opening on Monday as they struggled with power and heating problems.

A fallen tree in Romaldkirk, Teesdale, County Durham
A fallen tree in Romaldkirk, Teesdale, County Durham. Picture: Alamy

Two people, a nine-year-old boy in Staffordshire and 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen, were killed by falling trees as Malik hit on Saturday.

Corrie hit a day later and its gusts are set to slowly move away on Monday morning.

The strongest gust during Malik was 93mph in Brizlee Wood, Northumberland, on Saturday morning but there were also winds that hit 80mph over wide areas of Scotland, and 70mph in the north of England throughout the day.

Mr Burkill said: "That is exceptionally strong for any time of the year and there is no wonder there were significant impacts such as power outages and damage to buildings. It is very unfortunate that things were worse than that for some people."

Corrie moved eastwards across Scotland on Sunday and was set to push across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday.

A house in Bensham Gateshead which lost its roof
A house in Bensham Gateshead which lost its roof. Picture: Alamy

Winds of 92mph were recorded in Stornoway, on the Western Isles, as the storm began to hit the UK on Sunday night.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the impact of Corrie was "likely to be significant".

She tweeted on Sunday: "Work to repair the damage from Storm Malik continues. Tens of thousands have had power reconnected already - however, many will remain off supply again tonight and some, especially in north east, could be off into Tuesday. Welfare arrangements are in place.

"Special arrangements remain in place for vulnerable customers and local resilience partnerships continue to work with councils to provide welfare support."

ScotRail said it withdrew all of its services on Sunday night in an effort to "protect passengers and railway staff".

Network Rail Scotland, which said that "all parts of the railway are working together", added that any other trains that ran on Sunday night had a maximum speed of 40mph.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An NHS weight loss programme is to be extended across the UK to tackle the growing obesity crisis

'Fantastic' NHS diet to be rolled out across England after patients shed over 2 st in three months
Police have launched an investigation after a baby died

Police investigate after newborn baby found dead in London

Boris Johnson has said the new Bill will allow the UK to 'restore its status as a sovereign country'

Govt announces 'Brexit Freedoms' Bill to remove 'outdated' EU law

The Government is reportedly set to scrap the vaccine mandate for NHS staff

Sajid U-turn as mandatory vaccines for NHS and social care staff to be scrapped

Nick Ferrari speaks to Lord Karan Bilimoria

Hiking taxes will 'stifle recovery' after Covid 'hell', CBI chief warns

The Lib Dems have accused the Government of 'burning a hole in the taxpayer's pocket'

Govt accused of 'extreme negligence' after spending £0.5bn on PPE that can't be used

Laurence Fox shared a photo claiming he did not need a vaccine because he 'has an immune system', but tested positive four days later

Laurence Fox reveals he has Covid days after claiming he did not need to be vaccinated

The Sussexes say they will continue working with Spotify despite their concerns

Sussexes 'concerned' about Spotify disinformation but will still work with platform

Lord Blunkett told Tom Swarbrick Boris Johnson is a "security risk".

Boris Johnson is a 'security risk', former home secretary tells LBC

People during a remembrance walk in Derry to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Bloody Sunday: Families hold remembrance walk for those killed on 50th anniversary

Allegations have emerged against Manchester United star Mason Greenwood.

Police continue to quiz Mason Greenwood after arrest over rape and assault allegations

Anti-vaccine protesters have stormed Ottowa.

Trudeau forced into hiding as 50,000 anti-vax 'Freedom Convoy' truckers storm capital

North Korea has launched what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office.

US condemns North Korea after it launches largest missile test since 2017

The UK is expected to make a major military offer to NATO

UK to send warships and jets to NATO in 'major military offer' as Russian tensions rise

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have confirmed the planned National Insurance hike will go ahead in April

Johnson and Sunak confirm National Insurance hike but insist they are 'tax-cutting Tories'

Fourteen-year-old Kameron Parchment has been missing since Tuesday evening

Mother 'worried sick' about son, 14, missing from north London

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC BREAKING

British woman wins appeal to overturn conviction for lying over Cyprus gang rape
Police officers block the access road to the scene where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop near Kusel, Germany

Two police officers shot dead during traffic stop in Germany

Maelys de Araujo

Man faces trial over kidnapping and killing eight-year-old girl at wedding
Residents in training in Kyiv

Russia, US and Ukraine face talks at UN Security Council

Israel's president visits Abu Dhabi

UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits

Charlotte Bellis with her partner Jim Huylebroek

Pregnant reporter fights New Zealand’s government to come home from Kabul
Antonio Costa

Socialist Party wins re-election in Portugal

Jacinda Ardern

Ardern tests negative as Omicron takes hold in New Zealand

Hong Kong

Top Hong Kong official resigns over birthday party during Covid-19 surge
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea

North Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien: NHS vaccine U-turn 'the right thing to do'

'People have bodily sovereignty': Rachel Johnson declares 'pro-choice' jab stance

'People have bodily sovereignty': Rachel Johnson declares 'pro-choice' jab stance
'Incensed' Camilla Tominey blasts national insurance hike as govt 'wastes' money

'Incensed' Camilla Tominey blasts national insurance hike as govt 'wastes' money
Bloody Sunday eyewitness demands justice for victims of atrocities

Bloody Sunday eyewitness demands justice for victims of atrocities
Lord Saville: Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities

Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities, Lord Saville suggests
Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 30/01 | Watch again

'I'd do it again': Woman subjected to 'dehumanising' strip-search stands by activism

'I'd do it again': Woman subjected to 'dehumanising' strip-search stands by activism
'I hope Sue Gray's listening': David Lammy gives advice to partygate investigator amid delay

'I hope Sue Gray is listening': David Lammy gives advice to partygate investigator amid delay
PM treated 'differently' by Met over partygate inquiry, says barrister Jolyon Maugham

PM treated 'differently' by Met over partygate inquiry, says barrister Jolyon Maugham

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police