Manchester United issue statement after Mason Greenwood accused of attacking girlfriend

Allegations have emerged on social media against Manchester United star Mason Greenwood. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Manchester United have released a statement after Mason Greenwood's girlfriend accused him of attacking her in a shocking Instagram post.

The club said it is aware of "images and allegations circulating on social media" regarding the 20-year-old academy graduate.

It comes after Greenwood's girlfriend, Harriet Robson, accused the forward of domestic violence, uploading a series of photos and audio recordings to Instagram on Sunday.

A number of graphic images, followed by voice recordings, were then shown on the story, with the caption: "To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me."

The Premier League club have since released a statement in which they stress that they do not "condone violence of any kind" and that they will make no comment until the "facts have been established".

The statement read: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

The videos and pictures, uploaded by the social media influencer, include one of her lip badly bleeding and several bruises to her face, body and thighs.

In the audio, a male voice can be heard saying: “Harriet you need to move your legs up. Move your f***ing legs up.

Harriet replies: “No I don’t want to have sex.”

Harriet and Mason had been going out since their days together at school. Picture: hasrobson/Instagram

A voice replies: “I don’t give a f*** what you want. Shut up talking to me.”

The posts have since been deleted from Ms Robson's Instagram account.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Mason Greenwood has not yet responded to the allegations.