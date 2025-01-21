Storm Éowyn named by Met Office as 80mph winds set to batter the UK this weekend

21 January 2025, 11:50

High winds are set to batter the UK later this week
High winds are set to batter the UK later this week. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Henry Moore

Storm Éowyn is set to bring winds of up to 80mph across the UK on Friday and Saturday, the Met Office has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Warnings of building damage, flying debris and power cuts have been issued as low pressure brings extreme weather back to the UK.

Travel chaos is also expected across much of the country, with rail and air delays forecast.

Storm Éowyn marks the fifth named storm of the season.

The Met Office warned: “Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close.

Yellow weather warnings are in place from Friday across almost all of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Other areas expected to be battered by high winds include Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Northern Ireland, Orkney and Shetland.

Those living by the coast should be wary as "even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea", the forecaster said.

High winds to batter much of the UK this weekend
High winds to batter much of the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy

The Met’s long-term forecast reads: “This looks like being and unsettled and disturbed period of weather across much of the country, but especially for northern and western parts, with southern and eastern areas probably missing the worst of the conditions a lot of the time.

“Over the weekend, after Friday's deep low and associated stormy weather, another system looks likely to move towards the UK from the Atlantic, driven in by the strong jet stream.

“There is the potential for further weather warnings or even a named storm at some point. Temperatures overall, are likely to end up being around normal or slightly above average, though given the strength of wind at times, it probably won't feel especially mild, especially when it's raining too.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Boy, 15, charged with terror offences relating to extreme Islamist ideology

Afghanistan US Detainees

Taliban confirm release of two Americans in prisoner exchange

John Lewis is using anti-spoofing technology to combat attempts to use photographs of adults to cheat the age check.

John Lewis rolls out AI age checks for online knife sales

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of January 6 offences in the Oval Office of the White House

Executive orders: Donald Trump’s first actions and upcoming plans as president

Construction company fined £60,000 after steeplejack plunged 200ft to his death from church spire.

Construction company fined £60,000 after steeplejack plunged 200ft to his death from church spire

People are desperate to know what Baron said to Biden.

'What did he say?': People desperate to hear Barron Trump's comment at inauguration that ‘wiped smile of Biden’s face’

Musk speaking at the Capital One Arena

Elon Musk hits out at critics for ‘dirty tricks’ after his hand gesture was compared to a Nazi salute

Police discovered the homemade semi-automatic weapon during a search in May 2023 of the house James Maris

Teenager spared jail for 3D-printing semi-automatic gun at home

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at the ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, in north-west Turkey

Fire in a hotel at a ski resort in Turkey kills at least 10 people

Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea’s impeached leader defends martial law bid during public appearance

California Wildfires Alerts

Gusty winds and extreme fire weather return to Southern California

Greggs has become famed for the 'steak bake'

Greggs favourite urgently recalled over potential health risk

Donald Trump speaks on stage from behind a podium at the Commander in Chief Ball

Donald Trump aims to erase Joe Biden’s legacy with pardons and executive orders

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, in northwest Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (IHA via AP)

Fire at Turkish ski resort leaves 10 dead and 32 injured - as two people die jumping from hotel windows

Sir Keir Starmer warned of a 'new terrorism' that Britain is facing

'Terrorism has changed': PM says Southport killings 'must be a line in the sand for Britain'

Thin Lizzy guitarist John Sykes dead at 65

Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake guitarist John Sykes dead at 65 following cancer battle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rudakubana had an 'obsession with extreme violence'

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana had an 'obsession with extreme violence' devices owned by teen reveal
Birds of a Feather stars Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson

Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke, 65, 'steps away' from acting after being diagnosed with dementia
Trump Inauguration

Trump issues pardons for January 6 Capitol riot participants

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

LIVE: Donald Trump pardons 1,500 January 6 rioters as he celebrates inauguration at three glitzy balls
Spain is set to impose a tax on foreigners buying property in the country in a blow to British expat hopefuls.

Spanish PM announces plan to ban Brits from buying homes in fresh blow to expats

Father of Sara Sharif jailed for life with a minimum of 40 years and stepmother for 33 years

Sara Sharif’s killer father's life sentence to officially be reassessed for being 'unduly lenient'
President Donald Trump dances with wife Melania at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump and Melania share first dance at glitzy Inaugural Ball as 47th president signs slew of executive orders
APTOPIX Trump Immigration Mexico

Trump rolls out his blueprint on border security moments after inauguration

Trump Inauguration

Trump suspends US foreign assistance for 90 days pending reviews

Trump Climate

Trump signs executive order directing US withdrawal from Paris climate agreement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News