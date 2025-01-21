Storm Éowyn named by Met Office as 80mph winds set to batter the UK this weekend

High winds are set to batter the UK later this week. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Henry Moore

Storm Éowyn is set to bring winds of up to 80mph across the UK on Friday and Saturday, the Met Office has warned.

Warnings of building damage, flying debris and power cuts have been issued as low pressure brings extreme weather back to the UK.

Travel chaos is also expected across much of the country, with rail and air delays forecast.

Storm Éowyn marks the fifth named storm of the season.

The Met Office warned: “Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

#StormÉowyn has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds to much of the UK on Friday and into Saturday.



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/XCphCgyj2Z — Met Office (@metoffice) January 21, 2025

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close.

Yellow weather warnings are in place from Friday across almost all of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Other areas expected to be battered by high winds include Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Northern Ireland, Orkney and Shetland.

Those living by the coast should be wary as "even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea", the forecaster said.

High winds to batter much of the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy

The Met’s long-term forecast reads: “This looks like being and unsettled and disturbed period of weather across much of the country, but especially for northern and western parts, with southern and eastern areas probably missing the worst of the conditions a lot of the time.

“Over the weekend, after Friday's deep low and associated stormy weather, another system looks likely to move towards the UK from the Atlantic, driven in by the strong jet stream.

“There is the potential for further weather warnings or even a named storm at some point. Temperatures overall, are likely to end up being around normal or slightly above average, though given the strength of wind at times, it probably won't feel especially mild, especially when it's raining too.